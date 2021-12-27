ROGERSVILLE – The Volunteer Lady Falcons captured the Second Annual Big H BBQ Christmas Bash held last week at Cherokee High School, topping the host Cherokee Lady Chiefs, 61-11, in the championship game Dec. 21.
Kendra Huff was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
After last year’s tournament was postponed due to Covid-related issues, Cherokee hosted the second Christmas basketball tournament Dec-17-21. Further scheduling issues caused the tournament to begin with Cherokee’s girls team playing a single game on Friday, Dec. 17 to open the event.
The tourney continued on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday with a heavy slate of games each day. Boys teams playing were Cherokee, West Greene, Cocke County, Sullivan East, South Greene, Kings Academy, Glenwwod Alabama, and Prestonsburg, Kentucky. Girls teams included Cherokee, Volunteer, Knox Central, Hancock County, Jefferson County, Cumberland Gap and Glenwood, Alabama.
The Sullivan East Patriots won the boys title with a 79-65 win in the championship game over the West Greene Buffaloes. Dylan Bartley was named most valuable player.
The host Cherokee Chiefs had a rough outing in the tournament. They fell to King’s Academy on Saturday and then lost to Glenwood, Alabama on Monday. In their final appearance on Tuesday they lost to Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
The Cherokee Lady Chiefs advanced to the championship game with two wins over the Glenwood, Alabama Lady Gators on Friday and Monday.
The other Hawkins County team, the Volunteer Lady Falcons, breezed into the championship game with easy wins over Hancock County on Saturday and Cumberland Gap on Monday.
The Lady Falcons got off to a quick start in the title game and didn’t let up, leading 16- 1 after the first quarter.
Audrey Evans had five points and five other Lady Falcons scored in the quarter. Emma Mowell’s free throw accounted for Cherokee’s only point.
The Lady Chiefs finally got a field goal at the 4:08 mark of the second quarter when Ava Morgan made a basket. The game was never close and the Lady Falcons cruised to the championship,
Danielle Sizemore had 20 points to lead Volunteer. Jacie Begley added 10 points. Emma Mowell led Cherokee with three points.
MVP Kendra Huff, Veda Barton, and Danielle Sizemore were named to the all-tournament team along with Cherokee’s Anna and Emma Houck.