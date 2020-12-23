Kingsport, TN – Holston Medical Group (HMG) orthopedic sports medicine surgeon, Dr. Lindsay Remy recently obtained her American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS) Orthopedic Sports Medicine Subspecialty Certification.
The Subspecialty Certificate in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine is for Board-Certified orthopaedic surgeons who have demonstrated qualifications in sports medicine beyond those expected of other orthopaedic surgeons by virtue of additional training, a practice characterized by a volume of cases in sports medicine or have made significant contributions to this field.
“I am excited to add this certification to my credentials,” said Dr. Remy. “I know that I can provide top quality care to patients with a variety of orthopedic injuries. This certification documents my expertise in the area of sports medicine.”
For more information about Dr. Remy or HMG Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, call 423-578-1570 or visit www.holstonmedicalgroup.com.