BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Central ran its record to 2-0 for the first time in 25 years with a 28-6, weather-delayed victory over Volunteer, which was playing its first game of the year.
Senior Cougars quarterback Will Nottingham accounted for all four touchdowns – a short run and three touchdown passes to fellow senior Connor Wilson.
The Cougars jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. After opening kickoff, a preview of things to come, a downpour, drenched the field and participants.
With the Cougars moving much of their first scoring drive on the ground, Nottingham hit Wilson on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Jeremiah Kirkpatrick’s kick made it 7-0.
The upstart Cougars kept pressure on Volunteer junior quarterback Garrison Barrett, holding him to 8-of-23 passing and 52 yards and two interceptions on the night.
Wilson was a beneficiary of that pressure, picking off a Barrett pass to set up the next Central score, a five-yard pass from Nottingham to Wilson and 13-0 lead.
Central held the lead until late the second quarter when Cason Christian got his first of two interceptions of the night.
The Falcons took advantage and Cameron Johnson ran two yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 13-6 with 44 seconds left in the first half.
As the clock wound down to halftime, the skies opened up with torrential rain and lightning, which caused a delay of more than an hour before play resumed.
After a key first down picked up on a 22-yard run by Roy Moody on fourth down, Nottingham and Wilson connected again in the third quarter, a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Moody, who led Central with 61 yards rushing on 17 carriers, ran in the two-point conversion to extend the Cougars’ 21-6 lead.
Nottingham, who was just six-of-17 passing with two interceptions and 72 yards, rushed 14 times for 39 yards, including a four-yard keeper for a TD with 1:05 left in the game.
Central outgained Volunteer on the ground, 189-105. Johnson picked up 46 yards on 17 carries to lead the Falcons.
Sullivan Central, which last began the football season 2-0 in 1995, is playing its final season this year. It will merge with Sullivan South and Sullivan North into the new West Ridge High School next year.
This Friday, the Falcons will travel to David Crockett to take on the Pioneers, who have opened the 2020 campaign with road losses to Ooltewah (14-12) and Science Hill (35-14). The Pioneers feature Notre Dame signee Prince Kollie, a 6-2, 205-poind linebacker/receiver.