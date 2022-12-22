The Bulls Gap School boys JV basketball team defended its home turn in four consecutive games Dec. 16-19 to earn the championship in the Bulls Gap Christmas JV Tournament.
BGS 63 Smokey Mountain 22: Top scorers were Grayson Hughes 18pts, Keegan Smith 18pts, Leland Blair 14pts, and Parker Arnott 13pts.
BGS 55 West Greene 53: Grayson Hughes 25pts, Parker Arnott 15pts, and Branson Mowell 10pts.
BGS 58 Parrottsville 34: Top scorers were Grayson Hughes 20pts, Parker Arnott 15pts, and Branson Mowell 14pts.
BGS 61 West Greene 58: Top scorers were Leland Blair 24pts, Parker Arnott 16pts, and Grayson Hughes 15pts.
