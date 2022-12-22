Bulls Gap boys 2022-23

The Bulls Gap School boys JV basketball team defended its home turn in four consecutive games Dec. 16-19 to earn the championship in the Bulls Gap Christmas JV Tournament.

 contributed

Bulls Gap JV boys basketball team successfully defended their home turf four games in a row Dec. 16-19 to earn the Bulls Gap Christmas JV Tournament championship with a record of 4-0.

Trending Recipe Videos



 