KINGSPORT – The 2022 Let’s Go Fishin! free community seminars presented by 3B Outdoors begins Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Point Fellowship Church, 130 VFW Road, Kingsport.
“We have an awesome line up of professional anglers and the classes are open to everyone,” said Nathan Light, host of 3B Outdoors TV.
“There is a short and applicable devotion, a full 1one-hour fishing seminar by the pros, coffee and door prizes, all at no charge,” Light said.
“These classes have been very well attended for over 15 years,” Light added.
Let’s Go Fishin! free community seminars are held on Thursday nights for eight weeks, beginning Jan. 6.