EIDSON – As Clinch’s girls basketball coach, Ginger Johnson has her work cut out for her.
“We have five girls, one senior, one sophomore and three freshmen,” Johnson said. “So. we’re a very young team.”
Tori Fant is the lone senior. Madison Lyons is the sophomore. The three freshmen are Adriyanna Cave, Jolie Johnson and Abby Greene.
Not only are they young, the team is inexperienced.
“We had a girls team last year, but when COVID hit, a few of them never came back,” Johnson said. “We played about two or three games. We only had six last year and one quit before all that. And then we had five.
“They don’t have a lot of experience. Middle school was about the same way with COVID. They’ve had a lot of changes in the middle school coaches during their time. So now this is really the first time they’ve played an organized sport,” she said.
“I’m just trying to get them in shape and condition to last the game. We’ve got to stay in there for all four quarters because we have nobody to go to on the bench if there’s an accident or an injury or anything like that. If somebody needs a rest, we’re out of luck,” she said.
“We just do the best we can with what we’ve got. A lot of conditioning is what we’re trying to do. The season is starting a little earlier too. We’ve still got a lot of conditioning and a lot of things to work on,” said Johnson, who named the season’s goals, which are basic.
“It’s just to make it through the season, number one,” she said. “And then for them just to get to experience the first year of being on a high school team for the majority of them. That’s our goal: to let them get some experience under their belt. Hopefully, next year we’ll have a few more on the team and we’ll just go from there.”
With just five players, working on game situations and scenarios is tough. So the Lady Wildcats and the boys team practice together sometimes.
“We have to work with the high school boys, so they’re used to a little rough and tough,” Johnson said. “So, they’re ready for that part. Because we have nobody to scrimmage against, we have to scrimmage with the boys. It’s just the conditioning and lasting the whole game.
“What we do is Coach (Josh Bowlin) will take them and show the boys and then the girls will come in. So, we kind of have a lot of the same plays, and there are some that are specific for the girls that he sets aside,” she said.
Johnson said there is a lot of work on fundamentals.
“Basic skills, because they don’t have the experience or the knowledge,” Johnson said. “I don’t think any of them have really ever played rec ball or travel ball or anything like that, so they’re very inexperienced. So instead of just doing the left hand, we’re working on the right hand.
“We’re working on non-dominant hand, being able to make a bounce pass, a chest pass – pretty basic stuff,” Bowlin said. “We go over the rules because they don’t know.
“Five seconds to get the ball inbounds – that kind of stuff,” Johnson said. “It’s a lot of the basic stuff you would expect them to know, but they don’t know.
“I’ve got a good mentor here that takes care of me,” Johnson said of Bowlin. “He handles the practices and I just do the paperwork.”
While there aren’t lofty goals, the coaches do expect the players to work toward results that can be achieved.
“We have high expectations for them,” Johnson said. “They have to come in here and we set goals every practice for them. They have to keep their layup misses under so many. We want them to be at least 70 percent at the free throw line.
“We have high expectations and a few of them are meeting them. But for the girls, not the majority yet, but we’re getting there. We’re seeing improvement,” she said.
“Our motto is ‘practice like we play,’” Bowlin said. “We try to go over this every day with them. I’m not sure they understand how much dedication and time that you’ve got to put into it to get results. I think a lot expect it now and they’re still learning.”
It’s remarkable Clinch is able to construct a roster with such a small student body at the school.
“I think we do amazing here,” Johnson said. “Say we have 40 kids. Out of those 40 kids, we’ve got 15 ball players. I think that’s just a feat in itself.”
With such small numbers, there will be a push to get the middle school players on a trajectory that will help ready them for when they reach high school age at the school.
“This year they are going to be at some of our practices,” Johnson said. “Our girls basketball coach comes and talks to Coach Bowlin on a regular basis and asks, ‘What do you need me to do?’ and things like that, so that it’s very coherent with the teams.
“So, they may not be at practice, but he is giving them a lot of advice on what he needs to see when they come up and he’s real receptive to it. I think that’s a major feat. He’s sat in on a couple of practices and has tried to incorporate those ideas as much as he can into the middle school team,” Johnson said.
Getting middle school and high school players on the same page will benefit both programs in the long run, which is the goal.
“I think it’s going to make us a little more cohesive,” Johnson said. “It’s going to benefit us, definitely in a few years. He’s doing a good job with it.”