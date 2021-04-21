CHURCH HILL – The experiment with men’s high school volleyball in East Tennessee began two springs ago in the Big 7 Conference. After the coronavirus shutdown last year, this year’s season is like starting all over again.
“I’m calling this the re-boot season,” said Volunteer men’s volleyball coach Josh Wenger. “Obviously, two years ago, we got this started and we were really excited about it. And my team was all juniors and seniors.
“So, two years later, my core of juniors have all graduated at this point. We had a team picked out last year, but we ended up not having a season. We had one week of practices before the season got canceled,” said Wenger.
“So, this year is kind of a re-boot. It will be a re-boot for most teams. If any teams have many players that were on that team the first year, I’d be a little bit surprised,” said Wenger, who is assisted by Tina Evans.
“We have a small schedule,” Wenger said. “We only play on Thursdays. It’s kind of a round-robin thing. We only have a total of six games and then the tournament.”
Volunteer’s turn to host is tomorrow, Thursday, April 22. The Falcons will battle Cherokee at 4:30 p.m. Then at 5:30 p.m., the Chiefs will take on Dobyns-Bennett, which will then play Volunteer at 6:30 p.m. A date at Cherokee was added for Monday, April 26, prior to the Big 7 District Tournament next Thursday, April 29, at Science Hill.
“I’m excited about the season,” Wenger said. “I have a small group of guys, but a group of guys that are excited and talented. I’m also excited about a sophomore core. Half of our team are sophomores this year. Add a few seniors and a freshman and we have a team. I’m excited about a young core and an overall athletic and excited group of guys.”
Wenger has added some players from other sports.
“We have quite a few who play basketball – (Bradin) Minton, (Mason) Short, (Cole) Hooven and Blaise Smith,” Wenger said. “We’re excited about starting to pull the basketball boys in to build the program.”
Other team members are senior Jacob Haynes, sophomores Gabe Goode and Connor Sykes, and freshman Jacob Jennings.
Establishing a sport that most only associate with church or physical education activities is not easy.
“It is a difficult to build a program with a new sport that many wouldn’t even think of as a sport, men’s volleyball in the area,” Wenger said. “I had the privilege and opportunity to play men’s volleyball in Pennsylvania and I hope that Tennessee is one of the states that will add it at some point.
“One of the things we have that other areas might not have are some men’s teams with King, Tusculum and Milligan. Having three men’s teams in the area and also being a very strong volleyball area in general really helps. Some of the women’s coaches also coach some of the men’s teams, as well. That also helps,” he said.
“The biggest draw is the fact that it’s a new sport. Any time something’s new, it’s kind of shiny. You’ve got that kind of going on. I’m hoping that it will stand the test of time in the long haul and that eventually we will be able to be recognized as a TSSAA sport,” Wenger said.
In the short term, Wenger is hoping for improvement.
“I think the goal is experience and growth, experience and growth,” he said. “Obviously, you want to win. That’s a part of it.
“But, as you’re learning a new sport, as you’re growing a sport, the two biggest things have to be experience and growth. The winning will come if you’re getting good experience and growth. That’s why I’m excited to have a young core.”