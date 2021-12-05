2021-22 Church Hill Middle School Panthers

The 2021-22 Church Hill Middle School Panthers boys varsity basketball team includes: (front row) Colton Huff, Jameson Mowell, Colton Miller, Camden Lukens and Gavin Hickernell; (second row) Lucas Gilliam, Cade Smith, Evan Lukens, Isaiah Ward and Lucas Bradshaw; (back row) coaches Jeff Lukens and Jeff Fisher.

 Photo by Jim Beller

 