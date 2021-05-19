GRAY – Hawkins County will once again be well-represented in the TMSAA State Middle School Track & Field Championships this Saturday at Austin Peay State University.
State berths were secured in the TMSAA Northeast A Sectional (Small Schools) Track & Field Championships May 8 at Daniel Boone High School.
Rogersville City School’s Jaclyn Cooper qualified in the long jump but will not be able to compete due to suffering a broken collarbone from a fall in the 200 meter dash in the sectional May 8.
Here is a list of the athletes from Hawkins County who qualified, listed by event, place, athlete, school, time/distance, winning time/distance (WT/WD):
Girls Discus: 3- Aliah Laster, SMS, 72-06.5, WD: 76-10.5
Boys Discus: 1- Jackson Clonce, SMS, WD: 121-10
2- Levi Charles, RMS, 105-00.5
4- Hunter Robinson, CHMS, 98-00
Girls Shot: 1- Aliah Laster, SMS, WD: 30-10.0
Boys Shot: 1- Jackson Clonce, SMS, WD: 37-03
2- Levi Charles, RMS, 35-11
Girls High Jump: 4- Chloe Anderson, CHMS, 3-08; WH: 4-01
Boys High Jump: 2- Lucas Gilliam, CHMS, 4-08, WH: 4-10
Girls Long Jump: 1- Chloe Redwine, CHMS, WD: 14-00.75
3- Jaclyn Cooper, RCS, 13-04.5 (injured, will not compete)
Boys Long Jump: 2- Noah Garrett, RMS, 15-06, WD: 16-05.25
3- Lofton Hayes, RCS, 15-05
Girls 100: 2- Belle Fritts, SMS, 13.66, WT: 13.58
Girls 100 Hurdles: 1-Aliah Laster, SMS, 17.94 (WT)
2-Taylor Boggs, CHMS, 18.64
Boys 110 Hurdles: 2- Jordyn Winegar-Collis, SMS, 18.87, WT: 18.43
3- Kolden Singleton, RMS, 19.10
Girls 200: 2- Lily Christian, CHMS, 29.14, WT: 28.91
3- Belle Fritts, SMS, 29.28
4- Emily Cuthrell, CHMS, 29.28
Boys 200: 1- Lofton Hayes, RCS, WT: 26.19
Girls 400: 1- Kristen Gillett, RCS, WT: 1:07.76
2- Trinity Trammell: CHMS, 1:08.58
4- Kelsie Henley, RMS, 1:11.27
Boys 400: 3- Gage Flora, RMS, 1:02.31, WT: 59.16
Girls 800: 2- Elizabeth Coward, RCS, 2:43.38, WT: 2:40.54
Boys 800: 1- Roman Borghetti-Metz, SMS, WT: 2:19.37
4- Kevin McCurry, SMS, 2:29.70
Girls 1600: 3- Lillie Bullock, CHMS, 6:17.23, WT: 6:04.39
4- Julina Allen, RMS, 6:25.93
Boys 1600: 1- Roman Borghetti-Metz, SMS, WT: 5:13.57
3- Ethan Bowman, RMS, 5:28.72
Girls 4x100: 1- CHMS, WT: 55.82
Boys 4x100: 2- RCS, 52.84, WT: 50.79
Girls 4x200: 1- CHMS, WT: 2:00.15
2- RCS, 2:05.55
Boys 4x200: 2-RMS, 1:51.74, WT: 1:45.68
Girls 4x400: 2- CHMS, 5:02.88, WT: 5:00.30
Boys 4x400: 2-RMS, 4:22.77, WT: 4:10.85