GRAY – Nothing went right for one team. Nothing went wrong for the other. End result: Daniel Boone 70, Cherokee 7, Saturday at Nathan Hale Stadium.
“We’re going to move on from it,” Cherokee coach Josh Hensley said Sunday. “The sun came up this morning. We’re going to learn from it and grow as a football team.
“I certainly hate the outcome. I wish we could have competed a little bit better than we did. They’re a good football team. I have a lot of respect for them. Hats off to them for the way they played. For whatever reason, we didn’t seem as enthused as I would have liked, competing in a conference game. But it is what it is,” Hensley said.
No coach wants to make excuses after a loss, especially Hensley. But the average viewer couldn’t help but notice the almost comical difference in overall size between the two teams’ players. Daniel Boone boasts 21 seniors on its roster to Cherokee’s eight.
The young Chiefs have 33 underclassmen, meaning the Trailblazers were playing almost all athletes who will be in college next year while 33 Chiefs are a year or two out of middle school.
“I think it was a factor,” Hensley acknowledged. “I think our guys could see the physical difference in their bodies and our bodies. But at the end of the day, a standard is a standard, and we’ve got to play and strive to try to meet that standard as a football team. Ultimately, we didn’t get that done. We’re going to work to make progress on that.”
It didn’t help Cherokee was playing short-handed due to injuries and illness, as evident by the fewer numbers on the Chiefs’ sideline. (Coaches are restricted in what they can say about health.)
Already with the size advantage, Boone dominated the line on offense, defense and special teams. The ‘Blazers twice scored safeties on botched punts, returned both safety kickoffs for touchdowns, scored on one punt return and set up a score on another. Two other botched punts resulted in short field scores for Boone.
“Special teams was not in a good place,” Hensley said. “We’re struggling right now in our special teams department. We’ll have to work on all our special teams stuff this week and get some of those things squared away.”
Part of Boone’s special teams dominance was directly attributable to senior kicker Ben Shrewsberry. The 6-4 senior (even their kicker is big) converted nine extra points, a 42-yard field goal (which would have cleared 50 yards), and knocked 10 of 11 kickoffs into – or out of – the end zone for touchbacks. He also averaged more than 50 yards on three punts. Expect him to be playing somewhere on Saturdays next fall.
The avalanche resulted in a 63-0 halftime lead, the points eclipsing an all-time Boone school record (61) set against Volunteer in 2018.
Two plays into the second half, Jackson Young was off and running on a 63-yard touchdown jaunt that pushed the lead to 70-0. Such margins were why the mercy rule was instituted and the entire second half was on a running clock. The two, 12-minute quarters took about 25 minutes to complete, compared to the two-hour first half.
In addition to all the scores, the clock stopped in the first half on incomplete passes, of which there were many. Cherokee freshman quarterback Landon Jeffers was 6-of-25 for 38 yards and three interceptions in the first two quarters of play. The incompletions were not all Jeffers’ fault, however.
“We had us down for 11 dropped passes,” Hensley said.
The Chiefs did end the game on a positive note, however. Jeffers led a 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive. He completed five of six passes for 42 yards and ran one time for six more yards. Sophomore Hayden Hook ran twice for 13 yards on the march, while junior Kalija Sexton picked up the other 19 on two carries, the second one a six-yard TD run with about 2:45 left in the game. George Horlander booted the extra point.
“Absolutely it was encouraging,” Hensley said of the finish. “Another thing, it may sound crazy to say this, but we had a lot of mistakes and I think offensively, I felt like we left a lot of yards on the football field. I just feel like there were four or five of those if we had just caught, we could have got some big yards. Most of those balls I thought were going to be first down catches for sure. That’s kind of been our M.O. the past few weeks. We’re working very hard to improve our catching ability.
“The biggest disappointing thing in the game was I felt like we practiced harder than we played. But I’m proud of the guys for not hanging their heads. I talked to a lot of the guys after the game. I just told them I expect them to keep swinging,” Hensley said.
“I felt like at times, we would bow up and compete as hard as we could. But then other times it seemed like we were just turning our backs and allowing some things to happen, instead of fighting as hard as we can. That’s part of growing up for us,” he said.
“We’ve just got to learn from this. We can’t just let this be something that we can’t get better from. We’ve got to use it in a positive manner to improve from. But everybody has to – the coaches, me, individually as a coach, my assistants, as well. Everybody in the program has got to use what happened in the Boone game to improve on their craft. We’re going to make sure that happens. We’re going to learn from that and move forward,” Hensley said.
This Friday this won’t get much easier when Cherokee travels to play District 1-5A’s Clinton (2-1). The Dragons opened the season with a 48-0 win over William Blount and 45-14 rout of Austin-East before falling, 21-14, at 4th-rated Oak Ridge on Friday.
“We have another tough opponent this week with Clinton,” Hensley said. “I have a lot of respect for Coach (Darrell) Keith up there and what he’s doing. He’s a great coach and even better man. We’re looking forward to going down there and competing with them.”
What to do differently against Clinton?
“First thing is we need to not back down from them,” Hensley said. “We can’t just look at somebody – and they might be a little bigger than us, they might be a little faster than us – and just allow things to happen. We’ve got to bow our necks and step up to the competition.
“Last week against Boone, when we really tried, when we really played as hard as we could, we did some things. But when we didn’t, things just seemed to unravel on us very quickly. That happens when you play a good football team. But at the same time, if we’re playing to the standard, then we’ll be able to compete a little better,” Hensley said.
“I still love our football team, still love our guys,” he said. “They’re going to continue to get the very best out of me and I know that they’re going to continue to give the best out of them, as well. The first thing is Clinton. We cannot back down from them. We’ve got to play our game. We’ve got to swing as hard as we can every single snap. We’ve got to execute offensively.
“Even against Boone, I feel like if could have just got going, one thing would lead to another. That’s kind of how that last drive was. We had some good things in the second half. The running clock made it go by so fast, but we did some good things. I just felt like if we could just get something going, we could find some success. And we finally did there on that last drive,” Hensley said.
“It is what it is,” he said. “We’ll put our head down to the stone and keep grinding.”
