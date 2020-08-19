ROGERSVILLE – The difference in experience loomed large in Volunteer’s 3-0 varsity sweep of Cherokee in the teams’ volleyball opener Monday at Cherokee.
“I was very pleased with the leadership from my seniors,” said Volunteer volleyball coach Rindi Perry. “Coming out, they were ready to play. They showed their strengths – communication and hitting on the front row.”
In Perry’s first year at the helm, the Lady Falcons are led by four seniors – four more than her counterpart at Cherokee.
“We don’t have any seniors,” said Lady Chiefs coach Ashley Wilson. “We only have four juniors and the rest are freshmen and sophomores. I had a lot of freshmen thrown in the mix tonight – Sophie Weems, Kendyl Fields – she was our starting center and then rotated out to run a 6-2.”
It was both teams’ first game of the season.
“I think overall, for the first time playing, we did okay,” Wilson said. “It was just the shellshock of actually having another opponent on the other side of the table. We did an intersquad game last week, but you really can’t get ready doing that.”
Volunteer jumped out to leads of 12-3 and 19-5 in taking the first game, 25-12.
Cherokee fell behind 11-4 in Game 2, but rallied to within 12-10. However, the Lady Falcons reeled off seven straight points for a commanding 19-10 lead, taking advantage of inconsistent Cherokee play. Then they stretched it to 24-15 before taking a 2-0 lead with a 25-15 win.
Wilson lit into her troops prior to the third game.
“I was just telling them to go after it,” Wilson said. “Stop waiting and hope that somebody else goes and gets the ball and go after it. If I put you in, you have to show that you want to be out there on the floor.”
Volunteer was undeterred in building an 8-1 lead in the third contest, however, forcing Cherokee to call timeout when the Lady Falcons went in front, 13-5.
“They came out on fire,” Wilson said of the Lady Falcons, adding that her young bunch was plagued with errors of inexperience.
“Just here and there miscommunication and not really putting the ball away,” Wilson said. “We had great passes. For the most part, our setters did a decent job of running it. We just couldn’t put the ball away.
“That’s a testament to Volunteer’s good defense. They’re all fluid. They’ve all played and they’re a really good bunch, too,” Wilson said.
The Lady Chiefs closed to within 20-13 in the third game, but could get no closer, trading points until Volunteer locked up the match with a 25-17 victory. Combined with a 2-0 junior varsity victory (25-12, 25-14), Volunteer picked up a double sweep.
“We do need to work out a few kinks,” Perry said. “Some of our younger girls going in, making sure they know their spots, where they’re going. Other than that, I think we’re improving as the day goes on.”
Perry was pleased with one of her young players, however: freshman Veda Barton, who plays more like a junior or senior.
“I like that she is very versatile,” Perry said. “She can be anywhere I want her on the front row and she can put that ball down.”
The opener gave both coaches an idea of where to go from here.
“For our first time playing, we did okay. We were nervous, obviously,” Wilson said. “I’m okay with their first game, though. We’ll have to improve a little more.”