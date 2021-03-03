DANDRIDGE – A drought to start the third quarter proved to be the difference in Jefferson County’s 73-64 victory over Volunteer in the Region 1-AAA basketball tournament quarterfinals Saturday at Jefferson County High School.
An action-packed first half featured Volunteer jumping out to 7-0 and 9-2 leads, Jeff County roaring back to within one in the first quarter, and then in the second period’s last six minutes, two thunderous dunks by Jeff County’s splendid 6-5 senior forward Kobe Parker, two ties and five lead changes, the final one, a 29-28 Patriots advantage heading into the break.
“We got off to a great start, which was my biggest concern,” said Volunteer coach Mike Poe. “Being off two weeks, I didn’t know how we would react. I thought we got a lot of stuff done.
“You’re on the road. You’ve got to match people blow for blow. They’re in their home house, got their crowd. We had a great crowd. I appreciated the people from Church Hill and Surgoinsville who came down here,” Poe said.
But when the third quarter resumed, so did Jeff County’s offense, while the Falcons’ remained alarmingly quiet. Just like that, the Patriots had a 14-0 run that extended their one-point halftime lead to 43-28.
“Probably about a four-minute stretch of the third quarter,” Poe said of the ultimate difference in the game and what turned a back-and-forth affair to an uphill climb that was never completed.
Garrison Barrett finally snapped the streak at the 4:40 mark of the period with a layup off an inbound pass, making it 43-30, only to see the Patriots close the quarter on a 10-5 run.
The Falcons trailed 53-35 heading into the final quarter and could never crack the nine-point barrier in the fourth.
“We played hard,” Poe said. “We got shots that we needed. When they made that run there in the third quarter, we got good looks. We just didn’t knock those down.”
The Patriots did, led by point guard Kawika Makua, who scored 27, including two threes and 9-of-9 from the free throw line. Fellow senior, Parker – he of the two first-half dunks – scored 21, including two threes and 3-of-4 from the line.
Senior Jacob Thompson added 13 points, including three treys. The Patriots hit eight three-pointers to the Falcons’ five. They hit 17-of-23 from the free throw line, compared to Volunteer’s 13-of-20.
“When you reach this level, you’re going to play a good team,” Poe said. “There are no byes. They’re a senior-laden team. The point guard (Makua) is a senior. (6-7 center Noah Bowman) is a senior, (Parker) is a senior. They’re going to make those plays.
“Hopefully, someday we’ll have those guys with enough experience under the belt to handle that situation. Right now, we had a lot of people play hard. We all played hard. We coached hard, we played hard. I thought we were prepared,” said Poe.
Barrett and Andrew Knittel led Volunteer with 12 each. Eli Amyx and Jon Wes Lovelace had 10 apiece. Bradin Minton scored eight.
The ending was bittersweet for Poe.
“The thing I like about where we ended is we were still getting better,” he said. “That’s sad that we have to stop because we are still improving. I’ve had teams where you get to the end of the year and they’re going backwards.
“But this team wasn’t. This team kept coming and fighting in practice every day and trying to improve their skills. So, that’s where we are,” Poe said.
The disappointment of one season ending leads to the anticipation of the next.
“We’ve got to get a little stronger,” Poe said. “We’ve got to continue to improve our skills so hopefully this time next year, we’ll host one of these things. That’s the next step.
“We’ve got two freshmen sitting over there that are eager and ready to go, so hopefully they’ll get a little older, a little stronger and we’ll have 10, 11 again to keep going up and down the floor. We’re fun to watch,” Poe said.
Poe is saying goodbye to four seniors – Evan Berry, Eli Amyx, Tucker Bellamy and Devon “Blaise” Smith.
“I had a lot of people tell me they can’t believe how far Eli Amyx and Evan Berry have come in their career,” Poe said. “But I thought early on they both had a good chance to be good basketball players.
“Tucker Bellamy, we got him out of the P.E. class. He didn’t even play as a freshman or sophomore. He came and played last year. He struggled off and on as a junior, but this year he stepped up and was a great rebounder for us and made open shots,” Poe said.
“And Blaise – Devon Smith, is the ultimate leader. He owned the locker room. He controls what went on with our team. You can’t replace that kind of stuff,” Poe said.