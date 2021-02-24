KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Bassmaster Elite Series heads north to Knoxville for the second event of its nine-tournament season — the Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River Feb. 25-28, 2021. Knoxville has played host to two fantastic major B.A.S.S. events the past four seasons, including the record-breaking 2019 Bassmaster Classic.
The state will be well-represented in the tournament by Gary Clouse (currently leading the AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St, Johns River), Skylar Hamilton, Brandon Lester, David Mullins and Hunter Shryock. Australia-native Carl Jocumsen, who now calls Graysville home, and long-time Knoxville resident Brandon Card, who recently moved out of state but remains involved in local youth fishing, will also be competing.
The tournament pits 100 of the top bass anglers in the world against one another as they compete for the $100,000 first-place prize and a total purse of more than $762,000.
From watching the first boats take off from Calhoun’s On The River to the final weigh-in at the World’s Fair Park Performance Lawn on Sunday, all activities are free and open to the public. Face coverings will be required and crowd sizes will be limited to allow for proper social distancing. B.A.S.S. will have sanitizing stations set up around the venue.
FS1 will broadcast live from the tournament beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. Live coverage for all four days of the event can be streamed on Bassmaster.com and the Fox Sports digital platforms.
The Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River is being hosted by the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission.