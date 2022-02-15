CHURCH HILL – Volunteer High School recently crowned its 2022 All Sports Queen and King.
Senior cheerleader Kaylee Vaughn and senior football player Robbie Dale Bridgeman were voted Sports Queen and King, respectively. Four senior class male students and four senior female students were candidates picked by the student body.
The students also picked four male and four female candidates from ninth, tenth and eleventh grades. Winners were voted from each group to comprise the All Sports King and Queen Court. In this space are photos of all the candidates and winners taken by Jim Beller.