Cherokee baseball coach Drew Patterson says one of the best parts of coaching is ‘getting to mold young men into future citizens, employees and fathers, while they’re working hard to get better as athletes.’
Educational/athletic background: Greeneville High School (football and baseball), Roane State CC (baseball), Milligan (baseball)
Three words that describe successful student-athletes: Disciplined, determined and committed.
Your favorite sports memory (player or coach): As a player, winning the series at Memphis against Southwest and having the game-tying RBI double in game 3. As a coach, getting the Twin Lakes Conference co-coach of the year in 2022.
Coaches who inspire/inspired you: Scott Hagy (Daniel Boone) and Dave Serrano.
Best advice you ever got as a student-athlete: Enjoy and take it all in because it doesn’t last forever.
Best thing about coaching: Getting to mold young men into future citizens, employees and fathers, while they’re working hard to get better as athletes.
Worst/hardest thing about coaching: The time coaches sacrifice away from our own families to be with others kids to make them better.
Something you wish parents/fans would remember: No student-athlete wants to perform poorly. They know when they’ve messed up. Don’t make it worse.
One thing you hope your players always remember: I always have/ had their backs.
Things you like to do in your free time: Traveling; watching sports, UFC and boxing with my buddies; and hanging out with my family.
Family cheering you on: Wife Lexy, son Pierce, mom, dad and two wonderful grandfathers.