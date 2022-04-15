CHURCH HILL – The first inning of the Unicoi County and Volunteer softball game Monday was a preview of things to come.
First, longtime Lady Falcons Jackie Strickler was recognized for his recent 500 th career victory. Then, freshman Addyson Fisher retired the side with three strikeouts. Finally, Volunteer scored three runs, en route to a 4-2 win.
Audrey Evans led off with a single. One out later, Kendra Huff singled to right. Evans advanced to third and Huff moved to second on the throw. Veda Barton was then hit by a Cami Peterson pitch to load the bases.
With Bryleigh Salyer at bat, Evans scored on a passed ball, while Huff and Barton moved up a base. Huff then scored on another passed ball and Barton moved to third. Salyer then grounded out, driving home Barton for the 3-0 Volunteer lead.
Fisher allowed a single and walk the next inning, but struck out the side again.
After the Lady Falcons were retired on three ground balls in the bottom of the second, Fisher struck out the first two Lady Devils of the third – for eight strikeouts over the first three innings. She then induced Betsabe Chavez into a groundout.
The Lady Falcons added a run in the lower half of the inning.
Evans beat out a bunt single to start the inning. Two outs later, she scored all the way from first on a single to centerfield by Barton for the 4-0 lead.
Fisher retired the first two batters of the fourth then walked two after an error to load the bases. Kynzie Jones then singled home two runs to cut the lead to 4-2. Fisher induced Faith Bennett into a comebacker to end the inning.
Fisher allowed another two-out single in the fifth, but induced another comebacker to end the inning. She retired the side in order in the sixth and seventh innings.
Fisher finished with 12 strikeouts in seven innings. She allowed just three hits and three walks and two runs – neither earned. She threw 111 pitches in the game.
Peterson pitched six innings for Unicoi, allowing six hits, one walk and four runs, two earned. She struck out two and threw 71 pitches.
Evans and Huff each went 2-for-3 for Volunteer. Evans scored twice. Barton and Salyer had an RBI each.