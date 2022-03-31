ROGERSVILLE – The Rogersville City School Warriors defeated the Bulls Gap Bull Dogs 15-10 Monday night.
Landon Jeffers was the starting pitcher for the Warriors, and the Bull Dogs failed to score in the first inning. Mason Jones started the night on the mound for Bulls Gap. Jayden Weston stole home for the game’s first run. Aden Phipps batted Jeffers in and then stole home to end the inning with a 3-0 Warrior lead.
The Bull Dogs were aided by three walks and two players hit by pitch and scored five runs in the second inning. Levi Stanley hit a single that drove to runners in. The Warriors scored three runs to lead 6-5 after two innings. Phipps had a double in the inning.
The Bull Dogs had several hits in the third inning, including a single by Sawyer Housewright and a double by Jake Elliot. The Bull Dogs scored 5 runs to go up 10-6.
The Warriors had a scoring explosion in the bottom of the third. Grant Morelock was hit by a pitch and then stole second. Kenton Henard hit a double drive Morelock home. Eli Boyd walked and Porter Owen and Jeffers both hit singles. The Jeffers single drove in two runs.
Bulls Gap then put Jake Elliott on the mound. Phipps walked and then Jeffers stole home. Phipps also stole home to put the Warriors ahead 12-10. Three straight walks loaded the bases and Henard single drove in two more runs. A Matt Carpenter single drove in another run and the inning ended with the Warriors leading 15-10.
The final four innings saw no more runs. Caleb Owen saw some time on the mound for Bulls Gap and Zach Voiles and Porter Owen pitched for the Warriors. The Bull Dogs finished with five hits and Elliott had three RBIs. The Warriors totaled 10 hits. Jeffers and Henard had three RBIs each.