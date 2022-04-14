CHURCH HILL – Tyrone “Mugs” Smith has announced he is stepping down as head coach of the Volunteer Lady Falcons basketball team.
“To my Falcon community, this is one of the toughest decisions I ever had to make,” Smith said in a statement released by Volunteer Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey. “The love and support for this school and kids are second to none.
“Thank you all for trusting the process and believing in our plan to bring the love of basketball to our school and community,” Smith continued. “I love everyone, from top to bottom. The Lady Falcons will always have a great place in my heart, and I know you all will do great things in life.”
Smith did not give a reason for his resignation.
“Coach Smith’s decision to step down did not come without great consideration and thought as evident in his comments provided with his resignation,” Bailey said.
“It’s never easy to step away from something you love so much,” Smith said. “Just know we, as a whole, built this, from my great coaches to all these great Lady Falcons, my parents, my athletic director, and my principal. Thank you for everything!”
Smith thanked the former principal, the late Bobby Wines, and the former athletic director, Jim Whalen, for hiring him.
“To the late Bobby Wines and Jim Whalen, thank you for believing in me!” Smith said. “To Athletic Director Coach Bailey, thank you for always making sure we were good with anything! It’s been a great experience at Volunteer, and I will always cheer you on!”
Hired in July 2018, Smith coached Volunteer for four seasons, compiling a record of 47-65. Smith succeeded Tracy Cloninger, who led the Lady Falcons for just two seasons before returning to Hamblen County to be closer to family. Cloninger’s Volunteer teams went 11-18 and 7-23.
Smith coached Volunteer to a 3-19 season in 2018-19, 14-15 in 2019-20, 12-16 in 2020-21, and 18-15 in 2021-22. The Lady Falcons qualified for their first regional tournament berth in nine seasons after the 20-21 regular season and again this past season.
Originally from Northern Virginia, Smith was a graduate of Garfield Senior High School in Woodbridge, Va. Smith played college basketball at Potomac State Junior College in Keyser, WV, then received a basketball scholarship to Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Va.
Prior to his tenure at Volunteer, Smith had six years of coaching experience in high school basketball in Virginia, and had coached teams from grades 4-11 on the National Youth Basketball League (NYBL) circuit.
Smith was the co-founder of the AAU team Xplosion, a youth community basketball team, which allowed him the opportunity to coach on some of the biggest circuits in the nation. He also worked in various communities with “Rare Skills and Drills” with players of all ages- including the professional level.
Prior to his tenure at Volunteer, Smith worked alongside of Kevin Timmons (former coach at Virginia Intermont) in the girls’ program at Virginia High School for five years. The Bearcats went from winning two games in 2015-2016 to multiple conference championships and reached the Virginia Final Four in 2017-2018.
Bailey thanked Smith for his service and said the search for his successor would begin immediately.
“Volunteer High School and the administration appreciate the time and dedication to our student-athletes Coach Smith has shown during his tenure as head coach,” Bailey said. “Coach Smith leaves the program in great standing, competitive, and has built a strong foundation for the next coach to carry forward.
“We wish Coach Smith success as he pursues other opportunities for his family. Thank you, Coach!” Bailey said.
“We will begin the application process for a new head coach by the end of this week,” Bailey said. “The posting will be listed for a minimum of 10 business days. All applicants that are interested will need to complete an application on the Hawkins County Schools website.”
The new coach will have a strong squad with which to work. The Lady Falcons, who lose only four seniors, will bring back four starters, including rising senior Kendra Huff at point guard, and rising juniors Jacie Begley (wing), Veda Barton (post) and Ava Jackson (post), as well as much of the depth that saw significant playing time (next year’s class in parentheses): Naomi Strickland (sophomore), Gracie Lawson (senior), Addison Wright (senior), Emily Wyatt (senior), Emily McPherson (senior) and Jordyn Sizemore (junior).