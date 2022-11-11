CHURCH HILL – Voice of the Falcons, Roy Farne, recently received an A.F. Bridges Award for Contributor of the Year.
It’s believed Farne is the first person from Volunteer High School to receive an A.F. Bridges Award.
“It’s just a great honor today at Hardin Valley Academy receiving the TSSAA A.F. Bridges Award for my work as ‘Voice of the Falcons,’” Farne said.
Farne, who assists son, Ben Farne, coaching the Volunteer tennis team, was nominated by a Citizenship/Sportsmanship Committee from District One, and awarded the final selection by a State Selection Committee.
“What a way to finish my season 40 of Volunteer Football,” Farne said. “I’m looking forward to season 41 in 2023 and continuing my Falcon football consecutive game streak, which is currently at 200.”
The A.F. Bridges Award is given in honor of the TSSAA's first executive secretary. He served as executive secretary from 1946 until his retirement in 1972. Under his leadership, athletics in the state of Tennessee reached a level of excellence and competence that earned the respect of all people.
Mr. Bridges was a person of high principles who displayed firmness and fairness, as well as the high ideals of ethics and integrity, as he and many other school people established the foundation of TSSAA across Tennessee.