ROGERSVILLE – After playing a few Hall-of-Fame games this week, Cherokee’s girls basketball team tips off its regular season against Tennessee High at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the annual Hardee’s Classic.
Jason Lawson’s Lady Chiefs will have a little different look this season.
“We’re going to change things up from the way we’ve been in the past,” Lawson said. “We’re going to try to play at a pace we think benefits us. We’re going to try to control the pace and tempo a little bit more. We’re going to try to be a little bit faster than what we have been in the past. We’re going to try to execute a little better.”
A smaller, more athletic roster partly dictates the new schemes.
“We’re got a unique mixture of kids, where we’ve got two seniors. We lost (senior) Gema (Brooks). She tore her ACL back in preseason, so we’ve only got two seniors, Sam (Tilson) and Carter (Ringley). The rest are going to be made up of juniors and sophomores,” Lawson said.
“Some of them have game experience and some of them are new to the varsity level, but they’ve been in the program for a couple years,” he said.
“Right now, we’re going to dress a lot of girls on the varsity and we’re going to try to rotate as many in as possible. We’ve got some really unique lineups that we can put on the floor. We’ve got a lot of athletic kids. We’ve got a lot of guards, so that’s going to help with the pace of play a little bit,” Lawson said.
Cherokee, which was 7-12 last year, 4-8 in the final year of the Big 7, lost three to graduation: point guard Kaylan Henard, and wings Destiny Jarnigan and Lydia Alvis.
“We lost a lot of offense last season with DJ and Lydia graduating,” Lawson said. “So, we’ve got some people who are going to have to step up and fill those scoring spots for us.
“We don’t really have a set starting lineup yet, but obviously the ones that are coming back. You’ve got Sam and Carter, Macy (McDavid) and both Houcks, Emma and Anna, that both played a lot of minutes on varsity with us last season,” Lawson said.
Tilson and Ringley, the two seniors, are ready to lead the team. Tilson is one of the few low-post threats on this year’s Cherokee team. Ringley may help out down low on defense, but is more of a wing on offense.
McDavid, a junior point guard/shooting guard, may be Cherokee’s most potent returning scorer. The Houck twins, now sophomores, adjusted to the physical nature of high school varsity ball just fine as freshmen. The three guards should do well in Lawson’s new, faster-tempo scheme.
Cherokee has six other juniors besides McDavid.
“Kyla Howe played varsity for us last year. She’s a solid shooter,” Lawson said. Howe is rejoined by a fellow, scrappy Bulls Gap product. “Kody Henson is back from ACL surgery,” Lawson added. “We’re excited to have her back.”
The other four juniors don’t have as much varsity basketball experience, but provide the Lady Chiefs with additional athleticism.
“We’re going to have some new faces into the scheme with Emma Mowell and Bella Markham, who have been in our program for several years. Kailey Gilliam is another one who has been with us. I’ve got a new girl who’s going to play basketball this year. She played volleyball, Olivia Sanders. She’s going to be another athletic body who’s going to help out,” Lawson said.
Of this year’s sophomore group, three saw significant varsity playing time as freshmen: the Houck twins and Ava Morgan, another guard.
“We’re going to add a couple more sophomores in there, as well. Ava Morgan and Brylea (Harris), sophomores, have been in the program a couple of years. Ava was with us last year on varsity, so she’s got a little bit of experience. Airel Ferrell is a new face who brings a lot of energy to the floor,” Lawson said.
Ferrell played junior varsity last year and, along with the Houcks, was part of the 2019-20 Bulls Gap team that advanced to the state tournament.
With the TSSAA’s realignment going into effect this school year, Cherokee begins play in the new Region 1-AAA District 2, along with Claiborne County, Cocke County, Grainger County and Greeneville.
While the Lady Chiefs no longer have to match up against Big 7 foes Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, their new conference includes Grainger County, which went 35-4 last year including a berth in the Class AA State Championship, and Greeneville, 19-8 last season.
“The new conference is loaded, especially this year,” Lawson said. “Greeneville is going to be outstanding. They’ve got a lot of their kids back. A lot of them are juniors. They’ve got a lot of good talent. They’re well-coached.
“Grainger County finished runner-up in the state last year. They’ve got several kids back from that team. They’re well-coached. Cocke County has got a whole slew of seniors on their basketball team. They’ve been prepping for this moment since their freshman year. And they’ve got a new coach in place down there who’s doing a great job with them,” Lawson said.
“Then you’ve got Claiborne County. We’ve played a lot of close games with them over the years. So, it’s going to be tough. No matter where you’re placed at in a conference, there’s always going to be somebody you’ve got to beat. There’s always going to be that team or teams that are there – whether we’re playing in the Big 7 or the IMAC or the Twin Lakes where we’re at now – girls basketball in Northeast Tennessee is pretty stout,” he said.
“We’ve got several good teams. There’s not a lot of weaknesses. It gives us some renewed rivalries, some teams we haven’t played in a while. We’re going to get a chance to play them, with Greeneville and Cocke County. Grainger has kind of been hit or miss on the schedule over the years. We’ve had a lot of good games with them over the years. And of course you’ve got Claiborne County, who as I’ve said, we’ve played several games with, as well,” Lawson said.
“So, it’s some familiar territory, but also some unfamiliar, going into it where we’ve not seen some of them the last few years. Overall, I think it’s a very talented conference. We’ve got a lot of good basketball players, a lot of well-coached basketball teams and I think it will be a good change,” he said.
Lawson is looking to the transition.
“We’re still relatively young,” he said. “We’ve just got to try to fill some gaps. So, it’s going to be really unique. The lineup for us is going to be really different. We’re going to try to create as much chaos and havoc defensively as we can and, hopefully, we can create some turnovers and shoot a whole lot of layups.”
While there may be some lumps along the way with an inexperienced team, the goal isn’t to win November.
“It’s going to be a learning, unique experience for us,” Lawson said. “I feel like we’ll be a whole lot different in February than we are when we start in November.