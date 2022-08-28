ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee was unable to overcome a sluggish start and six turnovers, but Josh Hensley’s young Chiefs showed improvement in a 42-28 loss to Seymour, the 2022 home opener Friday at Big Red Valley.
“I’m tired of us stubbing our toe,” Hensley said. “We had six turnovers tonight and we’re still in it, (despite allowing) a kickoff return for a touchdown. We just can’t have those things. I feel like that was the only big hitter that they had all night.
“When you turn the football over, playing on your side of the football field, you put yourself in bad situations. We’ve got to take care of the football. I know that’s part of us growing up, but at some point that’s got to stop being an excuse. Is it valid? Is it a fact? Yes, it is. But we’ve got to start bowing our necks and just start jumping in the pool and letting it rip,” Hensley said.
Cherokee’s first four possessions ended in a punt, two fumbles – one on a kickoff – and an interception, as Seymour built a 16-0 first-quarter lead on a field goal and two touchdowns – a 29-yard TD pass from Blake Johnson to Connor Hilton and four-yard run by Kai Thompson.
“They were (doing stunts) and we were RPO’ing them a little bit there,” Hensley said. “We had a couple of mix-ups. They were coming off the back side. We had a lot of penetration on the back side. We’d have a good wall and they’d split us.”
The Chiefs broke through late in the first quarter when freshman quarterback Landon Jeffers connected with senior Joe Henley on a 30-yard TD pass play with 2:10 until halftime.
The Eagles answered with a drive before halftime, keyed by a 22-yard pass from Johnson to Jayden Shanklin and 12-yard Johnson run. Bennett Cain kicked his second field goal of the first half from 27 yards out to put Seymour ahead 19-7 with less than a second before halftime.
The Chiefs got the first possession of the second half, but it ended with a fumbled handoff attempt, giving the Eagles the ball at the Cherokee 44, capitalizing with a 31-yard field goal by Cain for a 22-7 lead.
Henley took the ensuing kickoff 55 yards to the Seymour 22 to set up Cherokee’s second scoring drive, which included a six-yard pass from Jeffers to Henley and four Kalija Sexton rushes for 11 yards, the last a one-yard touchdown plunge that cut the lead to 22-13.
The momentum was immediately snatched back by Seymour, as the appropriately-named Zyon Rockett took off down the Cherokee sideline on a 72-yard return for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff, 29-13, Eagles.
Three straight turnovers resulted in another Eagles touchdown. Seymour recovered a Chiefs fumble on the first play of Cherokee’s next possession, but gave it back to the Chiefs when Nick Matroni picked off a Seymour pass. Two plays later, Jeffers was blindsided by a hit and the ball popped loose. Tyler Bouchelle scooped it up and ran 10 yards into the end zone for the easy score and 36-13 lead.
The Joe Henley Show had another act, however. The Chiefs senior, who had four kickoff returns for 191 yards, returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards to the Seymour 15. Two of Seymour’s 22 penalties later, Henley punched it into the end zone from a yard out, as Cherokee got within 36-21 on the first play of the fourth quarter
“I was very proud of this football team,” Hensley said. “Joe Henley, my goodness, he reached in his chest and grabbed his heart and threw it out a couple times on this football field.”
Hensley likes his upper classmen showing leadership.
“They are and they have been since the outset,” the second-year Cherokee coach said. “They’ve got to listen to all the bull crap in the school about how bad we are and all that stuff. Every time we cross that fence right there, it’s our safe haven.”
Three straight punts led to a Cherokee possession at midfield, one which exhibited the growing confidence of the Chiefs’ young quarterback.
After five straight incomplete passes – two of which were overturned by Seymour penalties – Jeffers continued to pass, completing two – a six-yarder to Sexton and a 34-yard TD strike to Henley, pulling Cherokee back to within 36-28 with 5:07 remaining.
“I thought Landon Jeffers played really well,” Hensley said. “I’m really proud of this football team. I feel like they just let it go and let it rip in the second half. A lot of it was confidence.
“At the same time, I feel like we just dived in and let it rip and not worry about other things, distractions,” Hensley said, describing the mindset with which he wants his team to attack. “Just let it rip and play our game and play with confidence within each other and in the staff and do some good things.”
Cherokee was unable to keep the momentum and the eight-point deficit, as the Eagles scored three plays later on a 77-yard TD pass play from Madden Guffey to Hilton. Cain’s kick provided the final 42-28 margin as Cherokee was stopped at the Seymour 14 in the final minute.
The game had a 15-minute delayed starting time due to lightning in the vicinity. The weather cleared, however, and it was no longer a threat, although the humidity took its toll. Numerous players went down late with cramps, causing delays that sent the game well past 10:30 p.m.
“I’m tired of cramps,” Hensley said. “We had way too many cramps tonight, especially with the game starting as late as it did. It got much cooler early. We cannot be cramping. We’ve got to be hydrating better than that.”
The Eagles outgained Cherokee, 351 to 202, in total yardage. Seymour had 235 yards passing, 119 by Guffey and 116 by Johnson. Jeffers completed 16 of 29 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. Cherokee picked off three Seymour passes, but lost five fumbles.
On the ground, Seymour held an advantage of 116 yards to 12. Thompson led Seymour with 99 yards on 22 carries, only 10 yards in the second half, however. Sexton led Cherokee with 36 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs were penalized 11 times for 60 yards, while Seymour drew a whopping 22 flags for 190 yards. The Eagles had 16 first downs to Cherokee’s 14.
“I’ve been saying it, we’re a young football team,” Hensley said. “We grow by the hour. I hope everybody can see the improvements that we’ve made in just another week. That was a good football team. I have a lot of respect for (Seymour coach) Scott Branton. He does a real good job. They’re a very well-coached football team. We went to battle with him tonight. If we could change some things up, I’d like the result a little bit better. It is what it is. We’ll hit it running this coming week.”
This week, Cherokee (0-2) travels to Daniel Boone (2-0). The Chiefs will need to pay extra attention to hydration in Week 3. Due to issues with the lights at Ken Greene Field, the game will be played at Boone’s Ken Green Field at noon on Saturday.
The Trailblazers beat Region 1-2A’s South Greene, 26-0, to open the season, then traveled to Region 1-6A’s West Ridge Friday to beat the Wolves, 33-0.
“We’ve just got to put our nose down and keep that attitude and keep that positive culture that we have right now,” Hensley said. “We’re going to keep continuing to improve every week. I’m looking forward to that. We’re going to get ready for Daniel Boone and let ‘em go. I know Coach (Jeremy) Jenkins up there is going to have his guys ready to go. I look forward to that game.”
Hensley, who was an assistant under Cody Baugh at Cherokee from 2016-19, was an assistant on Jenkins’ staff for a year at Boone.
“Coach Jenkins and his guys do a good job,” Hensley said. “I’ve got a ton of respect for him and his staff. In my year up there, I really learned and developed. I owe a lot to him and the guys up there at Daniel Boone. I’ve got a lot of friends up there and know a lot of those players. They’re a good football team. We’re going to compete like maniacs. If we play as hard as we did tonight, we’re going to be pleased.”
Trending Recipe Videos