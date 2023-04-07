KINGSPORT — Registration is underway for local athletes wanting to participate in the Miracle League of Kingsport. The baseball league serves all athletes with disabilities and special needs.
Athletes can register for two different divisions: ages 17 & under or ages 18 & older. Last year, 143 athletes participated in the league.
The Miracle League season will run from April 22 until June 10, and games will be played on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The games typically run two to three innings or about an hour in length and are played at Kingsport’s Miracle Complex (2017 Brickyard Park Drive).
Jerseys are provided at no cost and there is no fee to participate in the league.
To register, visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then search for “Miracle League.” You can also register in person at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium (1550 Fort Henry Drive) between 3 and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Contact Jason Wilburn at 423-229-9459 or Renee Ensor at 423-224-2489 for more details.
Junior Viperfish Summer League accepting registrations
KINGSPORT — Practice your swimming skills all summer long with the Junior Viperfish Summer League at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
The program is designed to introduce swimmers to the competitive swimming realm in a fun and friendly atmosphere. Junior Viperfish Summer League is not designed to teach kids how to swim but rather improve their basic swimming skills.
The summer league is open to children and teens ages 6 and up. No competitive experience is required to join.
Practices will take place Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings and evenings, beginning June 1 through July 21. The time you practice will be decided by your skill level. If you would like to have an evaluation done for group placement, contact Madison Gump at 423-343-9767.
Participants will compete in four to five season meets and one championship meet during the summer. Swim meets are optional. For the meets, the Kingsport Aquatic Center will need parental involvement for a variety of duties, including timers, scorekeepers, starters and stroke officials.
Several parent information meetings will be held for interested families to attend. You can visit www.swimkingsport.com/swim-teams to see upcoming meeting times.
To register for the summer league, visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click the “CivicRec” link, then search for “viperfish.”
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to appear in Blountville
BLOUNTVILLE — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will greet fans Saturday, April 8, from 3 to 4 p.m. at McDonald’s in Blountville ahead of the Food City Dirt Race this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. The event will feature an afternoon of entertainment from 2 to 4 p.m. plus the special appearance by Wallace at 3 p.m.
NASP champions crowned
MURFREESBORO — Walker Valley High, Stewarts Creek Middle and Buchanan Elementary won titles in their respective divisions at the 2023 Tennessee National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Championships held at Tennessee Miller Coliseum.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hosted the two-day tournament which featured more than 1,600 participants representing 80 schools. An awards ceremony was held at the tournament’s conclusion.
Walker Valley High School won its first-ever title with a score of 3,349. Walker Valley was followed by five Murfreesboro schools in Riverdale (3,325), Oakland (3,284), Blackman (3,272), Rockvale (3,265) and Central Magnet (3,247).
After finishing second last year, Stewarts Creek Middle claimed the title with a score of 3,222. Christiana (3,199) slipped past Siegel (3,198) for second place. Buchanan Elementary (3,121) moved to the top spot in its division after finishing third last year. Christiana Elementary (3,037) was second followed by Wilson Elementary (3,028).
The TWRA presented awards to the top three teams in each division. Medals were presented to the top five female and male finishers in the high school, middle school and elementary school divisions. Each student shot 30 arrows, 15 from 10 meters and 15 from 15 meters, with a maximum score of 300. Complete team and individual results can be found on the NASP website at naspschools.org.
If a school or teacher is interested in starting a NASP program, they can contact Don Crawford at Don.Crawford@tn.gov or 615-781-6542 or Matt Clarey at Matt.Clarey@tn.gov or 931-484-9571.
