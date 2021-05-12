GRAY – Spotting Jonesborough leads of 5-0 and 9-2, the explosive Church Hill Lady Panthers roared back to capture a relatively easy, 18-10 win over the Lady Tigers in the TMSAA Sectional Softball Tournament Saturday at Ridgeview Elementary.
The win lifted the Lady Panthers into the semifinals where they were slated to take on Grandview Tuesday evening at Ridgeview. (Results were not available at press time.)
In Saturday’s game, Church Hill, the Area 2 top seed, started sluggishly against Jonesborough, Area 3’s No. 2 seed, allowing the Lady Tigers to take a 5-0 lead after an inning and a half.
The Lady Panthers broke through in the bottom of the second when Sydney New tripled home Rylee Smith, who had singled. New then scored on an error to cut the lead to 5-2.
After a scoreless third, Jonesborough added four more runs in the top of the fourth for a 9-2 advantage, bunching together two singles, two doubles and a walk off Church Hill starter Addyson Fisher.
The Church Hill bats finally woke up in the bottom of the fourth. After Hadley Spears drew a leadoff walk and Smith reached on an infield single, Fisher reached on an error, scoring Spears. New then ripped another triple to right field, scoring two to trim the lead to 9-6.
Zetta Smith, one of the more dangerous No. 9 hitters around, then drove in another run with an infield single, further cutting the lead to 9-7. As Jaden Ford was drawing a walk, Smith took second on a wild pitch, stole third, then scored on another wild pitch, pulling the Lady Panthers to within 9-8.
After Jenna Thomas walked, Bryleigh Salyer bunted runners over to second and third. A ground-out to third scored Ford to notch the game at 9-9.
Fisher held the Lady Tigers scoreless in the fifth and the Lady Panthers went back to work in the bottom half of the inning. A walk by New and singles by Smith and Ford loaded the bases for Thomas, who promptly doubled home two runs to give Church Hill its first lead of the game, 11-9.
After Salyers walked, Spears singled home two more to make it 13-9. Smith followed with another RBI-single to give Church Hill a 14-9 lead.
Jonesborough managed one run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly, trimming the lead to 14-10, but Church Hill scored four more runs in the bottom half for a commanding 18-10 lead. Fisher retired the Lady Tigers in order in the seventh to end the game.