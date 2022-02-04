CHURCH HILL – Volunteer snapped a two-game losing streak with a 62-58 victory over visiting Elizabethton Tuesday night in a well-played game that kept the Falcons atop the Upper Lakes Conference heading into the upcoming District 1-3A tournament.
With a win Friday night against visiting Tennessee High (results were not available at press time), the Falcons would clinch the top seed in the tournament, which Volunteer will host Feb. 18-22.
“These guys have grown up since they were freshmen,” said Falcons assistant coach Zach Crawford, who filled in for head coach Mike Poe, who was away tending to a family illness. “They’ve got a composure about them that we don’t worry when we were down in the trenches. We know that we can handle it. They’ve just really grown up and have become real men in basketball. I’m proud of them for that.”
Jumping out to a 6-0 lead on two baskets in the post by Garrison Barrett and a Joltin Harrison drive off a steal, Volunteer kept the lead the entire game, despite a few runs by Elizabethton.
The first brought the Cyclones to within 8-7, but the Falcons closed the first quarter on a 9-2 run to lead 17-9 after one period of play, bolstered by Harrison’s seven points.
Elizabethton closed to within 24-21 on Seth Carter’s three-pointer with 5:07 left in the first half, but the Falcons ended the second quarter with another 9-2 run for a 33-23 lead at the break.
The Cyclones’ next run was its best. Trailing 41-31 with 3:38 in the third, ‘Betsy went on a 9-0 run in a little over a minute, sparked by Jake Roberts’ three and Nicolas Wilson’s pair of baskets in the post, to close to within 41-40, prompting a Volunteer timeout with 2:27 left in the quarter.
“Basketball is game of runs,” Crawford said. “We’re going to have ours and they’re going to have theirs. It’s just about who’s going to finish the run.”
With the momentum clearly shifted to Elizabethton’s side, the Falcons worked the ball around for 40 seconds, narrowly avoiding an up-and-down traveling violation by Barrett on a block by Wilson.
Then, with 1:46 left in the quarter, Elijah Rogers calmly nailed a long-range bomb that extended the Falcons lead to 44-40, the fan favorite’s shot sending the Volunteer bench and faithful into a frenzy.
“To me, that’s the turning point in the game because he’s a guy that doesn’t get a whole lot of (playing) time,” Crawford said. “But when he can come out and make a spark like that, that is huge, especially for a senior. I told him before I threw him in there, ‘I’ve got your back, you’ve got my back. I trust you. Let’s go make a play.’”
After Rogers made his play, Barrett made one on defense on the ensuing possession, drawing a charge. He then scored in the post on the other end, pushing the Falcons’ lead to 46-40. After Bryson Rollins made one of two free throws for Elizabethton, Barrett scored again, this time from three-point range, to send the Falcons into the fourth with a 49-41 lead.
“’G’ is one that has really stepped up,” Crawford said of Barrett, who was very active and vocal in the game, leading all scorers with 22. “He’s the leader of the team. He’s the leader of the football team – he’s the quarterback. He’s the same way in basketball.”
It was the Carter & Roberts Show for the Cyclones in the fourth, as the pair of guards scored 11 and six points, respectively, in the quarter. Roberts’ jumper with :26 remaining pulled Elizabethton to within 59-56, and Carter’s two free throws with :14 left cut Volunteer’s lead to 61-58.
But a free throw by Barrett one second later made it a two-possession game with :13 to play, and the Cyclones could get no closer before the final buzzer sounded.
Besides Barrett’s 22, Volunteer got 12 points from Harrison and Knittel. Carter led Elizabethton with 19, while Roberts had 16 and Wilson tossed in 11.
Bradin Minton, Volunteer’s splendid junior point guard, went down with an ankle injury trying to draw a charge at the 6:40 mark of the second quarter. He returned in the second half, converting a three-point play in the third to stop a 5-0 Cyclone run, and sank two foul shots with 23 seconds left in the game to extend Volunteer’s lead to 61-56.
He was noticeably limping, however, and Crawford substituted Heath Miller on defense down the stretch.
“A little tweak,” Crawford said. “We’ll get him some rehab and he’ll be fine.”
After the game, Barrett led a contingent of players heckling Crawford, now 2-0 filling in for Poe, with chants of “G.O.A.T.!” during the coach’s post-game interview. Shaking his head and rolling his eyes, Crawford laughed off the looseness of the first-place Falcons, then credited their handling of the situation at hand by playing just as hard in Poe’s absence as they do in his presence.
“Sickness in the family and he elected to go be with them,” Crawford said. “There are some things bigger than basketball. You’ve got to take care of that kind of stuff first. He trusts us like he did that Tennessee-Virginia game. He knows we can handle business without him. Like I said, it’s the maturity of this basketball team. We know how to play and we play our strengths.”
That has them playing toward a conference championship and a number-one seed in the district tournament.