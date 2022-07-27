Ducks

The TWRA is soliciting public comment on a Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission proposal to create a 900-acre waterfowl refuge at Big Sandy WMA.

 File photo by Jim Beller

NASHVILLE — — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will make in-person duck blind announcements at nine locations on Saturday, Aug. 6. Events will begin at 9 a.m. and the blind announcements start at 10 a.m.

