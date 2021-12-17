MORRISTOWN – Morristown West jumped out to a 12-0 lead and cruised to a 65-24 win over Cherokee Tuesday at West.
Senior Luke Yandell and freshman Bereket Evans did most of the damage for the Trojans (5-5), accounting for all of West’s initial dozen, eventually finishing with 20 and 21 points, respectively.
Evans hit back-to-back threes to start the game. Yandell then scored four before another basket by Evans.
Colin Ryan, who led Cherokee with seven, finally got the Chiefs (0-9) on the board, but West finished the first quarter on top, 17-3.
The Trojans went on a 13-0 run to start the second and led, 37-11, at halftime. The onslaught continued in the second half, as West outscored the Chiefs in the third, 13-5, and 15-8 in the fourth.
Besides Ryan’s seven, Cherokee got six from Joey Henley and five from Colton McLain. Conner Mowell and Isaac Chandler scored three apiece.