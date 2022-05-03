CHURCH HILL – Volunteer won a 9-0 mercy rule soccer match against Cherokee Thursday on Senior Night at Volunteer.
Jackson McLain was in the goal for the shutout. Dawson Dykes led the way with 5 goals and 2 assists. Ethan Lukens added a goal and an assist.
Elijah Rogers had a goal and 2 assists. Cameron Cox had a goal and two assists. Cole Johnson added a goal and Nolan Amyx had an assist.
“Great team win,” said Volunteer soccer coach Jeff Lukens.
More photos will run in this weekend’s Review. Senior Night photos will run at a later date.