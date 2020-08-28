CHURCH HILL – When – and if – Volunteer (see sidebar) finally begins its 2020 football season, some familiar faces will be counted on at key positions for new head coach Jesse McMillan.
As McMillan steps into the spotlight from defensive coordinator to head coach, he will be greatly assisted by three players who should figure heavily in Volunteer fortunes this year.
Running back Cameron Johnson, linebacker/fullback Dawson Dykes and quarterback Garrison Barrett are three talented Falcons on whom Volunteer will rely in 2020.
“Garrison has a big-time arm,” McMillan said. “His footwork has gotten a lot better since last year. We’re trying to help him with his decision-making.”
“I’ve tried to slim down over the quarantine and have really been lifting a lot and slimming down,” Barrett said. “I’ve dropped probably 20 pounds in the past couple months. I’ve just been trying to focus my body on getting more athletic.
“I’ve got the arm to make just about any throw. Right now, it’s been trying to get more running ability, trying to stay alive in the pocket, a lot of pocket movement. I feel like right now I’m moving the best I’ve moved ever. I’m feeling like I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been and I’m moving a lot better now. I’ve been really working on my footwork and moving throughout the pocket, trying to escape. That’s really going to help a lot this year,” Barrett said.
“The experience itself just helps a lot me developing as a player,” Barrett said. “It’s been a lot of working the plays and different progressions, different routes. We haven’t been able to hit as much. We’ve been working more on the mental side of the game right now.”
“I’m just telling him, ‘Hey, I’m not worried about the results,” McMillan said. “I’m worried did you make the right decision?’ If we drop the ball or you make a bad throw or whatever, I can live with that if you made the right decision.”
“A lot of it is just figuring out where to read and what to read on every different play and all different routes,” Barrett said. “We have a few plays, but the different formations and different ways to run those plays are what we are really keying on right now.
“And just seeing cover three, cover two, cover one, whatever they’re going to run and how that flat defender is playing. It’s a lot to read and a lot of it is just figuring out where people are moving to and where we’re rotating,” Barrett said.
“He’s a really smart kid. He picked up on what we’re doing,” McMillan said. “He’s always been in the (shot)gun and we’re doing some under-center stuff, pro-spread. We’re going to have some spread stuff and we’re going to have some west coast, pro-style stuff.
“That’s what we’re going to try to do, but you’ve got to find out what your kids do best. If we can run it really well, we’re going to run it. If we can’t run it and we have to throw it, we’re gonna throw it,” McMillan said.
“We’re not going to ‘do a system.’ We’re trying to do what our kids are the best at. To me, that’s what coaching is – get your kids in the best position. That’s what we’re trying to do,” McMillan said.
McMillan and Barrett have a lot of help in the skill positions.
“We’ve got a bunch of key players coming back. We’ve got probably one of the best running backs around here in Cameron and we’ve got some good wide receivers and tight end in Caleb Scott,” Barrett said.
“Cameron opens everything up because you’ve got to key on him the whole game. He’s probably one of the best players on our team. He winds everything up as far as my reads and what I have to do,” said Barrett.
Johnson has already been a big help to the coach.
“When I got the job, I told him, ‘Hey man, you know you’re going to have to help me here. You’re going to have to get people to buy in,’” McMillan said. “He’s been awesome. I’ve never seen a kid grow up more in three years than him. That’s honest to God’s truth.
“Where he was at as a sophomore – obviously talented – to just how much he’s grown into a leader. He’s leading by example. He doesn’t have to say nothing. He just goes out there and does it. He’s full speed on just about everything. He’s obviously physically talented. He’s put on probably 15 pounds since last year and he’s not lost a step. He’s probably a little bit quicker. We expect good things out of him. He’s done a great job,” McMillan said.
Johnson expects good things out of himself – and his teammates.
“Personal goals, I want to hit 1,000 yards,” he said. “It’s my senior year. I came up short last year. I’m going to make it happen this year. Team-wise, just go out there, have fun and win.”
The Falcons have speedy shoes to fill in Peyton Derrick and reliable ones in Eli Dorton, who both graduated last year.
“We have more routes come out of the backfield for me. That’s a difference,” Johnson said. “We have Dawson Dykes and Riley Littleton out there for Peyton Derrick, and out wide we have Cason Christian and Andrew Salyers. Cason is a young kid who’s stepping up. They’re helping a lot.”
Johnson has noticed steady improvement in his quarterback, now a junior.
“Especially from last year,” Johnson said. “He’s gotten a lot stronger, bigger. His accuracy is amazing now. He can shoot out of the pocket. He’s gotten a lot better.”
Johnson likes who he sees upfront blocking for him.
“The linemen are doing their best,” Johnson said. “We can tell they’ve put some work in since all this has been going on. This year is going to be different.”
Johnson will be spelled occasionally by Dykes, who will be a factor for the Falcons in multiple areas.
“Dawson Dykes is going to be a junior, but he’s going to be a three-year starter,” McMillan said. “He’s playing some slot receiver for us. He’s playing nickel linebacker for us. He made a lot of plays for us last year as the year went on and he got a little healthier in that position. I don’t know if you can find a guy in East Tennessee who plays harder than him.”
“I’m feeling good,” Dykes said about finally being able to play football – now on both sides of the ball. “I like offense the best because the ball’s in your hands and there are opportunities to score. Defense is fun, too, because you get to hit people.”
Dykes’ goals are basic: just win, baby.
“Personal goals, I just want to play well and help my team,” he said. “Team goals, I think we all want to have a winning season and maybe win a playoff game or two. We’ll all have to play together and win and just do our responsibilities.”
The Falcons return most of their starters on offense and defense.
“We’ve got seven on offense and six or seven on defense,” McMillan said. “We’ve got some guys who didn’t necessarily start last year, but did play a lot for us.
“Andrew Salyers is going to be a three-year starter at receiver. He’s a good route runner. I expect him to contribute to us, get open and stuff like that. He’s made some big catches for us the last couple of years.
“Caleb Scott was all-region tight end last year. He’s gotten stronger, as well. He’s a good route runner. Hopefully, we can create some matchup problems. He’s 6-4 with good hands and can run a little bit. He’s definitely a guy we expect big things out of the passing game this year,” McMillan said.
“Riley Littleton is just going to be a sophomore, but he started quite a bit for us last year at safety. He’s kind of our number-two running back and starting safety. He’s probably the smartest football kid we’ve got. That’s saying a lot for just being a sophomore. He’s matured a lot physically from last year to this year. He’s way faster than he was. That’s the good thing about it. They get more confident when they feel good. He’s gotten a lot faster, quicker and bigger. That’s good,” McMillan said.
“Jared Counts, a linebacker, is going to play some running back for us when we need it. He’s a junior. He started as a freshman at safety. Last year, he started at outside linebacker and we kicked him in the box full-time game seven and that certainly helped us a lot. He’s done a good job in camp. He’s gotten a lot bigger,” said McMillan.
“Jaiden Cutright has played linebacker for us, another junior. We’re going to put him at tight end some to spell him, so he doesn’t have to play a whole lot of offensive line. He’s another guy who’s a three-year starter. We feel good about those guys.
“Kaleb Berkel is a sophomore who’s been out here with us this summer. He’s playing linebacker for us, too. He’s looking good. He’s athletic and he’s bought in. We just had to get him here. But once we did, he’s really bought in to what we’re doing,” McMillan said.
“Braden Allen is a really good tackle for us. He plays a lot on the defensive line, too. He’s a great leader. Nathaniel Dixon is our center. He started last year and greatly improved as the year went on. Aaron Cobb is another returning guy. He’s a kid who went from fullback to guard last year and was totally unselfish about it. He’s gotten a lot better, too,” McMillan said.
In addition to being head coach, McMillan will coordinate the offense, relinquishing the defensive coordinator job to Josh Castle.
“I’m going to try to run the offense,” McMillan said. “Josh Castle is going to run the defense. He’s done a very good job getting it taught. There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. We’re going to jump in and out of a 3-4 and a 4-3, just different stuff.
“Connor Crum is a guy that led us last year in sacks (seven). He’s going to play some outside linebacker for us. Quinn Brooks is a guy who started the season at inside linebacker and we moved him to defensive end and he played a lot better there, more comfortable with that,” McMillan said.
Elsewhere on the defensive line, “Ethan Rimer has got a chance to play in there for us. Dalton Skirvin has been giving us some reps in there inside. Right now inside the box, we’re rolling about four guys in there just to get some depth. That’s Kaleb Berkel, Jared Counts, Jaiden Cutright and Thomas Galloway,” McMillan said.
Cameron Johnson will play some safety, McMillan said. Fellow senior Salyers is expected to log some time in the defensive backfield, as well. Aside from that, however, the Falcons’ secondary is loaded with sophomores, which doesn’t exactly ease McMillan’s mind.
“Riley Littleton is slated to start at safety,” McMillan said. “Cason Christian and Cooper Hill, young guys, have been getting some reps. Secondary is the only place I’m really worried. We just don’t have a lot of depth right there.
“I think the guys we’ve got there are going to be good players, but one thing bad happens and I have to shuffle everybody around and put people in uncomfortable positions. We’ve been doing a whole lot of cross-training of corners and safeties and trying to get some mixes and matches there in case something bad does happen,” he said.
“Dawson Dykes is playing our nickel backer right now, but if we need it, we can kick him back and play some safety and move some guys around. Caleb Lawson right now is our number one corner. He’s just a sophomore. Our next two guys are freshmen. I don’t mean they’re not going to be good players, but that’s a rough position to play in high school. That’d be John Ross and CJ Fraysier. Isaiah Bowery (another freshman) has never played football before,” McMillan said.
“We call Robbie Bridgeman our Swiss Army Knife because he plays about five positions for us. He’s back-up quarterback, plays some receiver, outside linebacker, some defensive end, a little bit of tight end last year when we needed. He’s done everything for us,” McMillan said.
Johnson will again handle punting duties. “Cameron through game 7 was averaging close to 40 yards a punt, which is pretty good in high school.”
Dykes, a former soccer player and current two-way footballer, will again do kicking chores.
“My placekicker will be Dawson Dykes,” McMillan said. “He’s kicked off for us since he was a freshman. Dawson won us a game for us last year. I asked him if he thought he could hit a 32-yarder last year and he said yes. That put us up two scores with six or seven minutes to go in the game. That just changes it around. He’s made some big kicks for us.”
Dykes made some big hits for the Falcons, too.
“Oh yeah, he had a couple forced fumbles, a lot of tackles, several tackles for loss. He’s just heart. I tell all the guys who coach (college) around here that I talk to, ‘You have to find a place for this kid.’ I mean, I don’t know if I’ve ever been around a kid who plays as hard as Dawson. He’s more comfortable, too. That’s made him just a better player. He and Cameron have been the most consistent kids in camp,” McMillan said.
The first-year head coach is looking forward to his first year finally starting.
“We’re going to be aggressive and show the kids we believe in them. I think we’re going to compete. That’s one thing we’ve been preaching. If you’re going to build and sustain, and keep the program going, you’ve got to compete and learn how to compete,” McMillan said.
The Falcons finished strong in 2019, winning their last two on the road – 40-28 over Unicoi County and 35-12 over Cocke County – after a narrow, 28-23 loss to Morristown East in their home finale.
“I felt like, really, the last three games last year, we lost to Mo-East, then played Unicoi County and Cocke County, we just competed,” McMillan said. “We didn’t care who we were playing, we just went out there and competed. That’s why the results got better.”
“It just gave us that extra confidence boost coming into this year and to further that,” Barrett said. “I think we’ll have a really good season and win a lot of games. I think we’ll have a lot of close games and be real competitive. That’s something I look forward to, being really competitive in every game. I think we’ll be a really good team this year. Our team looks good.”