CHURCH HILL – Volunteer swept Sullivan East in their tennis opener Tuesday at Volunteer.
The Falcon boys won, 6-3, while the Lady Falcons captured a win, also by a 6-3 score.
Here are Tuesday’s results:
Boys: Volunteer 6 Sullivan East 3 Doubles
1. Murray/Brown (SE) def Jackson Carter/Cradic (VHS) 8-3
2. Hamilton/Ragan (SE) def Dobbs/Hobbs (VHS) 8-6
3. Glass/Justice (VHS) def Parsons/Smith (SE) 8-0
Singles
1. Connor Cradic (VHS) def Alexander Hamilton (SE) 8-0
2. Logan Murray (SE) def Alex Matlock (VHS) 8-5
3. Kaden Hobbs (VHS) def Jack Ragan (SE) 8-3
4. Will Justice (VHS) def Hunter Brown (SE) 8-3
5. Aidan Glass (VHS) def Carmine Parson (SE) 8-5
6. Ayden Dobbs (VHS) def Braedon Smith (SE) Default
Girls: Volunteer 6 Sullivan East 3
Doubles
1. Hatcher/Moultrie (SE) def Bice/Lipe (VHS) 9-7
2 Gilliam/Redwine (VHS) def Cox/Perkins (SE) 8-3
3.Baraldi-Marinetti/Shultz (VHS) def Dillard/Rutherford (SE) 8-0
Singles
1. Emma Hatcher (SE) def Lillie Redwine (VHS) 9-7
2. Maggie Bice (VHS) def Janae Moultrie (SE) 8-5
3. McKenzie Cox (SE) def Reagan Lipe (VHS) 8-3
4. Abbey Gilliam (VHS) def Kamari Perkis (SE) 8-4
5. Laura Baraldi-Marinetti (VHS) def Riley Dillard (SE) 6-0 Retired
6. Kyndal Shultz (VHS) def Morgan Rutherford (SE) 4-2 Retired