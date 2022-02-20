CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer Falcons’ return to the region will have to start on the road, after a disappointing, 74-70 loss to tough Elizabethton in the District 1-3A semifinals Saturday at Volunteer.
The loss was disappointing not in that it was to an inferior opponent – the Upper Rivers Conference has proven to be rugged top to bottom in its inaugural season – but in that a victory would have allowed the Falcons to open the Region 1 tournament at Volunteer.
“I hate it for our seniors,” said Volunteer coach Mike Poe. “I wanted to win tonight to give them another home game. That’s a little selfish on my part but they’re great kids and they’ve been giving me great effort and great attitudes.
“So, I hate that for them. But it is what it is. We’ve just got to pick up the pieces and come back and play on Tuesday,” Poe said.
The District 1-3A championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Volunteer between Elizabethton (15-12) and Unicoi (15-16).
Volunteer (20-11) and Sullivan East (18-7), the respective Upper Rivers Conference regular-season champions and runners-up, will play in the District 1-3A consolation game at 6 p.m.
“Consolation” doesn’t adequately describe the importance of the match-up. Both teams will be on the road in the first round of the region, but the winner avoids District 2-3A’s top seed – expected to be prohibitive favorite Greeneville (23-6), winners of 12 of their last 13 games, including Saturday’s 82-41 victory over Claiborne in the District 2-3A semifinal, which puts them in District 2-3A’s title game Tuesday against Grainger County (25-5), which beat Cocke County, 60-52, Saturday.
“It makes Tuesday’s game probably the biggest game that we’ve played here in a long time because if you lose that one, you’re going to Greeneville the first round of the region,” Poe said. “If you win it, you’re opposite them and put yourself in position to make a postseason run.”
Whomever the Falcons face (this Saturday at 7 p.m.) they’ll need crisper execution than they started with against Elizabethton, which ran out to a 9-0 lead Saturday, building its lead to as high as 18 in the first half, 40-22.
The Falcons closed the second quarter on a 9-0 run, thanks to two baskets and a block by Elijah Rogers and a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Heath Miller that cut the Cyclones’ lead to 40-31 at the break.
But two quick jumpers in transition by senior guard Jake Roberts increased the Cyclones’ lead back to 44-31 and prompted a timeout by Poe one minute into the second half.
The Falcons’ climb back up the hill wasn’t easy, but it was steady. A three by Garrison Barrett was answered by a three-point play by another of ‘Betsy’s senior guards, Seth Carter.
After Bradin Minton hit one of two free throws, Roberts scored on a layup, extending Elizabethton’s lead to 49-35 with 5:10 left in the quarter.
A three and a layup by Jon Wes Lovelace and a pull-up jumper by Joltin Harrison trimmed the lead to 49-42, but Bryce VanHuss nailed a three to push the lead back to 10, 52-42, with 3:50 left in the period.
“Elizabethton played great,” Poe said. “I didn’t think we played very well. I mean, we played okay in the second half. I just think Elizabethton played great and every time we gave them an open shot, they made it. There’s not much else you can say. They just out-played us.”
The Falcons kept clawing back, only to be answered by the Cyclones, who led 59-49, thanks to another three by VanHuss with 1:44 left in the third.
But Volunteer closed with a 6-0 run in the final minute. Harrison found Rogers for a layup. Miller went coast-to-coast. Then Lovelace scored a layup off a turnover to make it 59-55.
A 7-2 run to start the fourth gave the Cyclones another nine-point cushion to work with, 66-57, but Volunteer kept battling, eventually pulling to within 70-68 on Barrett’s basket in the post with 2:02 left to play.
However, turnovers and missed foul shots prevented the Falcons from completing their climb all the way back, and Elizabethton escaped with a hard-earned, 74-70 win and berth in the district finals.
“I think we missed a couple of free throws and turned it over twice in a row at that point in time,” Poe said. “That was unusual for this group. They’ve been in these close games so many times. Hopefully, we can learn from that.”
Roberts led Elizabethton with 20. Carter added 14, while VanHuss and Bryson Rollins scored 12 each.
Harrison and Miller led Volunteer with 15 apiece. Lovelace finished with 14.