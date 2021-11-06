HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Ethyn Council led Volunteer’s boys cross country team to a sixth-place finish in Friday’s Class A-AA TSSAA State Cross Country Championship at Sanders Ferry Park.
Council ran the hilly 5K course in 17:31.67, the fastest time of any local runner, for a 27th place finish.
Cherokee’s Henry Brooks was just 20 seconds behind Council, finishing in 17:51.9, good for 38th place.
The race was won by Jackson Martin of Creek Wood High School, setting a pace of 15:41.69.
Central Magnet won the boys title, barely edging Signal Mountain, 74 to 76. Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet was third with 163 team points, followed by Chester County (164), Camden Central (204) and Volunteer (220).
Thirty-one teams competed. Alcoa (249) finished after Volunteer in seventh place, while Sullivan East (380) and Elizabethton (382) placed 11th and 14th, respectively.
Charlie Wilson turned in Volunteer’s second-fastest time, 18:12.54, to finish 57th overall.
Volunteer’s Caleb Greene soon followed, placing 60th in a time of 18:14.30. Teammates Evan Glass (18:20.42) and Roman Borghetti-Metz (18:23.63) finished 66th and 69th, respectively.
Jack Cannon (19:06.38, 114th) and Andrew Dickerson (19:44.77, 151st) rounded out the Falcons’ boys.
In the race prior to the boys championship – delayed 20 minutes because someone parked on the course (seriously) – Volunteer’s young girls team finished 15th out of 30 competing schools.
Just like in the boys race afterward, Central Magnet edged Signal Mountain. Central won the girls title with 55 points to Signal Mountain’s 58. Hume-Fogg was third with 78, followed by Fred J. Page with 181 points.
Tennessee High (331) was tenth among girls teams. Volunteer (403) finished ahead of Martin Luther King High School (418) and Greeneville (431).
Central Magnet’s Samantha Ouellette won the A-AA girls race in a time of 18:31.37, beating teammate Emma Kate Hamby (18:52.62).
Zoe Arrington of Tennessee High placed seventh with the fastest time of area runners, 19:27.59. Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery was eleventh with a time of 20:06.68.
For Volunteer, sophomore Jacie Begley turned in another personal best time, 20:57.58, coming in 27th place to lead the Lady Falcons.
Elise McKinney had a good day, finishing second among Volunteer girls and 75th overall with a time of 22:36.36.
Lillie Bullock was next for Volunteer, placing 86th overall in a time of 22:51.46.
Sabella Borghetti-Metz gutted through an injured hip to place 150th in a time of 24:32.45, while Allyssa Gent placed 172nd in 25:33.16. Abigail Fisher ran a time of 29:36.69 to finish 209th.