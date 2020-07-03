BULLS GAP — This Saturday, July 4, Volunteer Speedway will host the Schaeffer’s Iron-Man Late Model Series ($5,000-to-win) and the American Crate All-Star Series ($2,000-to-win).
Along with action-packed racing, a big fireworks display illuminating the nighttime skies over “The Gap” will occur to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Saturday’s racing card includes: Schaeffer’s Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series, American Crate All-Star Series, Sportsman Late Model, Modified Street, Classic and Front Wheel Drive.
Admission prices are: adult grandstand $20, 10-and-under free. Adult pit/tier-parking $35, youth (5-12) $20, 4-and-under free.
GATES/RACE TIMES: Pit gates open at 2 p.m. and grandstands at 4 p.m. Drivers meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., with hot laps starting at 7 p.m., followed by qualifying and racing.
For more information, call 423-235-5020 or visit www.VolunteerSpeedway.com.