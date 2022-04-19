CHURCH HILL – Freshman standout Addyson Fisher pitched another gem Thursday evening in Volunteer’s 3-0 victory over Elizabethton.
The former Church Hill Middle School star pitched a two-hit shutout with 17 strikeouts.
The Lady Falcons scored all three of their runs in the second.
Chelsea Sanders started the two-out rally with a single to centerfield. Emily Wyatt then walked and Haley Russell was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
With Abby Fisher at bat, Sanders scored on a wild pitch and the other two runners moved up a base. After two called strikes, Fisher hit a line-drive single to left to score Wyatt and Russell.
That was plenty for Addyson Fisher, who threw 86 of 117 pitches for strikes, walking none in her seven innings pitched.
After Elizabethton’s Maely Ingram opened the game with a double, Fisher retired the next ten in a row.
Elizabethton’s only other hit was a two-out single in the sixth by Ember Jensen. Fisher then struck out Maddie O’Quinn to end the inning.
Fisher struck out the first two batters of the seventh, then retired Mollie Johnson on a come-backer to end the game.
Abby Fisher went 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Falcons (15-7, 5-2). Audrey Evans had a triple in three at-bats.
Madisun Pritchard also went the distance for Elizabethton (8-6, 3-2) allowing five hits, walking two and hitting four, while striking out seven in six innings.