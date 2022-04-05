CHURCH HILL – A healthy sibling rivalry among a health-minded family has led to a fourth sibling college athletic scholarship.
Friday afternoon, Emily Christian became the fourth girl in the family to earn an athletic scholarship, signing a letter of intent with King University at a signing ceremony in Volunteer’s gym.
“Her sister Whitney goes to King, Megan’s at Milligan and Katie’s at King doing acrobatics,” said Sam Barton, Church Hill track coach and Volunteer assistant coach. “So, she comes from a line of athletes.”
“It’s encouraged us a lot,” said Emily, who has been running track since second grade. “We encourage each other and we always want to push each other to be better than the other. Of course, that sibling rivalry and stuff just really pushes all of us.
“It’s fun because it’s always something we can talk about. It’s always something that comes up in conversation. If I beat one of my sisters, that’s what we talk about,” said Emily, laughing.
“She’s a privilege to coach,” Barton said. “I’ve had her since middle school, so this is my sixth year with her. She won the middle school long jump state championship, so she’s always been a top-of-the-line athlete.
“She’s never really complained about anything. She’s willing to do anything. She wasn’t a hurdler in middle school, but I kind of changed her into that. She started her freshman year, then lost her sophomore year to COVID. So, she’s really technically, she’s only been doing it (steadily) the past two years,” Barton said.
“She can do a little bit of anything. That’s why we’re going to have her run the pentathlon. She’s kind of an overall athlete that can do pretty much anything. She comes from a good family,” Barton said.
“She’s been in our track program for four years now,” said Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie. “She’s an extremely hard worker. We really start track and field the first part of November and kind of work on hurdling technique and conditioning up until the time we start our season in March. And I think she did run a couple of indoor meets.
“It’s almost getting to the point, in order to be a competitive, elite high school runner you have to train almost year-round. Of course, she plays volleyball, but she really doesn’t take a whole lot of breaks. And as a result of the hard work, she’s had some great achievements while she’s been here at Volunteer,” said Ailshie.
“She’s close to breaking the 300 hurdle record. I think she’s run 48.73, which right now is the top-ranked returning 300-meter hurdle time in the AA classification. And as of right now, even after her time this year, 50.7 or somewhere around there, she’s ranked number-one in the AA classification,” Ailshie said.
“In the 100 hurdles, she ran 17.07 at section last year and missed qualifying for the state by .02 and finished fifth. But on a good day, she could finish in the top three at the state this upcoming May. It’s just all about three-stepping and how many hurdles you can three-step. And if she can complete all 10 like she did last year, she can run a phenomenal time. Her best time ever was when she three-stepped all 10 hurdles,” Ailshie said.
“Long jump, her best distance is 16-7, which is an outstanding leap. Anytime you go over 16 feet, you’re doing extremely well. I think right now, she’s ranked fourth in the AA classification,” said Ailshie, who spoke of the importance of versatile athletes.
“As a team, when someone can do multi-events, such as Emily with the pentathlon, the two hurdle events, relays – those are the kinds of athletes that colleges are looking for because it adds depth to your collegiate track team where you can accumulate more points,” Ailshie said.
“So, she’ll be very valuable for King. I think it’s just a great opportunity for her to compete at the NCAA Division 2 level,” Ailshie said.
“In college, it just depends on what they want her to do,” Barton said. “She can fill in different spots. That’s very valuable at college, whether it’s the long jump or hurdles, or if they want her to do the pentathlon or anything like that.
“She’s really fast, too. She’s not just a hurdler. She can run the 200 and be on the relays, as well. She’s kind of a Swiss army knife. You’re able to put her pretty much wherever you want. When you have an athlete who can do pretty much anything and fill in, it helps your team as a whole,” Barton said.
Christian was all smiles the day of the signing.
“I’m feeling good, excited,” she said. “This is really just eye-opening to what is really going to be happening the next few years. Whitney ran track there, then graduated in December. Katie is there. She’s going to be there for her senior year.”
Christian said that factored into her signing with King.
“It made the decision a little bit easier because just the feeling of having my sister there,” Emily said. “So, I’ll know someone there. And I know quite a few people through Katie and Whitney, so it makes things a little bit easier.”
Christian plans to major in education.
“I want to teach elementary school and be in a school system so I can go and coach,” said Christian, who has spoken with coaches in King’s program. “I’ve talked with them about doing long jump, hurdles, of course, and a couple of sprints. I like the 200. But if not that, the 100 hurdles.”
Before that, of course, lies her senior season at Volunteer with some goals Christian would like to attain.
“They take top four for state,” she said. “Last year, I came in fifth by .05 seconds. So, I really hope to go to state this year and I’m really pushing for that. The best shot I have right now of going to state is in 300 hurdles. And, of course, I could probably go in 100 hurdles, too, and maybe long jump. And our 4x100 relay has a really good chance, too.”
Christian’s personal goals align with the team’s goal of qualifying for the state as a team, which is fitting, considering what she named as the highlight of her high school career at Volunteer.
“The team bonding,” she said. “I feel like this year is the year that we’ve been the closest as a team on the track.”