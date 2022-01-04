CHURCH HILL – Major contributors to one of the best football seasons in Volunteer school history, quarterback Garrison Barrett and wide receiver Heath Miller were recognized as members of the 2021 4A Tennessee Football Coaches Association All State Team, announced Saturday by the TnFCA.
“I’m certainly proud of them,” said Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan. “They’re two guys that really worked at it – offseason, in-season. For two guys from Volunteer to make something like that is certainly a big deal, something they should certainly be proud of. With the way they worked, they certainly deserved it. It was a very productive year for both of them.”
Barrett completed 164 of 272 passes for 2,369 yards this season for a completion percentage of .603 and an average of 14.4 yards per completion and 215 yards per game. He threw 21 touchdown passes against 11 interceptions for a quarterback passer rating of 97.5 this year, his senior season.
Barrett, who began playing as a freshman, was the starting quarterback from his sophomore season on, racking up 5,205 yards passing in his career and 38 touchdowns.
Miller, also a senior who played just two years, became a consistent, dependable target as a junior, catching 34 passes for 381 yards, averaging 11.2 yards a catch as an eleventh grader.
This year, Miller became a deep threat, catching 37 passes for 872 yards, a 23.6-yard per catch average, with 10 touchdown receptions, including one 71-yard bomb from Barrett, as the Falcons finished the regular season 6-4 and advanced to the playoffs for just the sixth time in the school’s 40-year history.
The six wins tied a school record, but it was other developments that pleased McMillan just as much.
“Especially since Garrison played all four years, I knew him longer since Heath just played the last two,” McMillan said. “I’m certainly pleased to see Garrison grow into the leader that he became this year and Heath have the confidence in himself to go out there and make plays.
“Again, it was just a good senior group. There were a couple other guys we had who might have, should have made it, I don’t know. It’s a big deal for those kids and I’m proud of them,” McMillan said.
“It goes along with coaching any of those senior guys, it was a lot of fun to see them grow up and mature. Hopefully with any group that comes through there we’re doing things that benefit them down the road, athletically and personally and academically and all that kind of stuff. That’s what we try to do,” McMillan said.
McMillan joined Volunteer’s staff as an assistant to Justin Pressley in 2018, the freshman season for Barrett, Jaidan Cutright, Jared Counts and Dawson Dykes, four regulars for the next four years. Eventually, McMillan would appreciate all the contributions from the 2021-22 senior class members, including the aforementioned foursome, Miller, Robbie-Dale Bridgeman, Ethan Smith, Austin Goldie, Dallas McLemore, Dalton Skirvin, Ethan Rimer, Cole Pennington and Kaden Hobbs.
“It was kind of a perfect storm – good kids who have done it,” McMillan said. “We had four guys who really played a bunch ever since their freshman year and guys who came along and they got better as they went along. We’re not losing a lot of seniors per se, but most of the ones that we lost were very important contributors.”
While his senior group was a special bunch, McMillan was quick to point out the cupboards weren’t left bare.
“It looks like we have got a pretty good core of juniors and a couple of sophomores who played a bunch for us last year back, so we’re just going to go out there and see,” McMillan said.
As those players will be lining up for Volunteer next season, it’s uncertain where Barrett and Miller will be. Both have interested parties at the next level, but college recruiting isn’t the same as only a few years ago, with the new freedom of player movement via transfer portals.
“It’s frustrating for me, and I’ve talked to a bunch of coaches around here and it’s frustrating for these coaches, a lot of these colleges are waiting to see what happens in the transfer portal, and they don’t come out and look at your kids,” McMillan said.
“I know that they’ve had some calls, but as any solid offers so far, I’m not aware of any. Years ago, college coaches would go through the high school coaches, but there isn’t a lot of that that goes on anymore. It’s all internet and HUDL and all these other different social media things that contact the kids now. I know there are some people who really like ‘em, but as far as any solid offers, there’s none that I’m aware of yet,” McMillan said.
2021 4A TnFCA All-State Team
Offense
QB- Garrison Barrett, Volunteer
QB- Braydee Brooks, Macon County
QB- Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton
QB- Ryan Scott, Tullahoma
QB- Chandler Wilson, Carter
RB- Shawn Gary, South-Doyle
RB- Mason Gudger, Greeneville
RB- Gavin Noe, Anderson County
RB- Jaxson Rollins, Upperman
WR- Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn
WR- Kaleb Harper, Carter
WR- Jeremiah Flemmons, East Hamilton
WR- Heath Miller, Volunteer
WR- Kaydin Pope, Hardin County
WR- Jake Roberts, Elizabethton
WR- Donovan Smith, Chattanooga Central
OL- Cadden Bradford, Tullahoma
OL- Cameron Douglas, Haywood
OL- Delmetrius Gustus, Red Bank
OL- Connor Johnson, Elizabethton
OL- Ian Poe, Tullahoma
ATH- Ty Dutchess, Upperman
ATH- Kaleb Flowers, Stone Memorial
ATH- Jaylen House, Kirby
ATH- Marcellus Jackson, Fulton
ATH- Jaylen Lewis, Haywood
ATH- Jayden Robinson, Pearl Cohn
ATH- Carter Smith, Hardin County
ATH- Hayden Sullivan, Milan
K- Reid Russell, Haywood
Defense
DL-Jamarrea Anderson, Jackson North Side
DL- Rashad Claridy, Greeneville
DL- Trenton Taylor, Elizabethton
DL- Jyron McClellan, Upperman
DL- Mason Swindle, Macon County
DL- Seth Vaughn, Fulton
LB- AD Crutcher, Red Bank
LB- Casen Cunningham, Montgomery Central
LB- Jadarious Lee, Pearl Cohn
LB- Brandon Painter, Tullahoma
LB- Nash Stidham, South Gibson
DB- Tegene Ross Crenshaw, South Gibson
DB- Jakobi Gillespie, Greeneville
DB- Isaac Knowles, DeKalb County
DB- Jordan Ward, Melrose
DB- Kavious Williams, Wooddale
ATH- Adam Harris, Hardin County
ATH- Brendon Harris, Seymour
ATH- Cameron Houston, Macon County
ATH- Ricky Hurley, Lexington
ATH- Nick Powell, Jackson South Side
P- Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma
Coach of the Year- John Olive, Tullahoma