CHURCH HILL – Volunteer survived a COVID-impacted lineup to win a defensive struggle over Cherokee, 30-27, Friday at the Falcons Nest.
“It was a great game,” said Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith. “Hats off to Cherokee. They came and played a good game. I’m very proud of my girls from all the adversity we had this week. We were losing girls to tracing and all that. We came back hard and lost a tough one (Thursday) night.”
Due to results of COVID contact tracing, Volunteer had to play without Aliyah Crawley, Audrey Evans, Ava Jackson, Jacie Begley, and Emily McPherson.
“To win tonight, I’m so proud of my girls, especially the girls who stepped up – Elise McKinney, Danielle Sizemore, Emily Wyatt and our seniors, Atlee Dean and Kenady Knittel keeping us together,” Smith said. “I’m so proud. Kendra Huff played a good game tonight, too.”
The Lady Falcons held a 4-2 lead after the first quarter and the teams were tied at 11-11 at halftime.
“Tough game,” said Cherokee coach Jason Lawson. “It was right about the pace we want to play. We had things working in our favor most of the game. We kept it at a good pace for us. We didn’t want to get out and try to run a whole lot.
“We tried to keep everything under control, keep everything in front of us. We did a pretty good job of neutralizing that. But at the end of the day, it just wasn’t enough,” Lawson said.
The Lady Chiefs outscored Volunteer in the third quarter, 8-7, to take a 19-18 lead into the fourth. Both teams hit two threes in the final period, but the Lady Falcons outscored Cherokee at the line in the quarter, 6-of-13 to 2-of-4.
The Lady Chiefs tried to tie the game on the last play, but officials ruled time had expired before the release of the final shot.
“We executed that last play on the clock,” Lawson said. “We thought we had more time on the clock than what they gave us. There were a lot of things that didn’t necessarily go the way I thought they should have.
“At the same time, we had multiple chances. We just didn’t execute when we needed to. We’ve got to pick ourselves back up,” said Lawson, whose Lady Chiefs, despite solid play, have been plagued by scoring droughts this season.
“It seems like it’s been a continuous stretch where we’ve not been able to score when we need to,” Lawson said. “We’ve had good looks. The basketball and the rim are just not cooperating for some reason.
“It seems like it’s plaguing us a whole lot here lately over our last few games. We’ve held our opponents to around the 30-point mark. That’s pretty much our goal. If you can hold them to 30, then you should be collecting victories,” Lawson said.
The Lady Chiefs have lost five games this season to teams they’ve held in the 30s.
“We’ve just got to keep working,” he said. “The season’s not over. We can’t let one game define it, good or bad. We’ve just got to pick our heads up and keep working. We struggled from the floor. We’ve got to somehow get ourselves out of that slump.”
The Lady Chiefs (7-11, 4-8) earned the 6-seed in the Big 7 District Tournament and were slated to host 7-seed, Daniel Boone (1-17, 1-11) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. (Results not available at press time.) A win would send the Lady Chiefs to David Crockett at 6 p.m. Wednesday to battle the 3-seeded Lady Pioneers for a spot in the district semifinals and berth in the regionals.
Destiny Jarnigan led Cherokee with nine points. Teammate Lydia Alvis scored eight. Huff led Volunteer with eight. Knittel and Wyatt had seven apiece, while Veda Barton added six.
“Veda has stepped up as a freshman,” Smith said. “I’m very proud of her. We’re building back. We’re in the right spot right now. Hopefully, we can lock in the fifth spot and go get to the regions.”
The Lady Falcons (12-13, 4-8) did lock it in and travel to play 4-seed Tennessee High (9-12, 4-8) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The winner earns an automatic berth in the region and advances to district semifinals to meet the top-seeded Lady Hilltoppers of Science Hill (16-10, 11-1).
“You’ve just got to be ready when your number is called. My girls have been ready,” said Smith, who added his team needs to “rebound, be ready when your number’s called, play as a family” to be successful in the district.
“Every possession counts at tournament time,” Smith said.