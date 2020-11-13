ROGERSVILLE – Katie Biggs announced she will continue her track & field throwing career at King University with a signing ceremony Wednesday at Cherokee.
“I am very proud of all my hard work and now reaping what I’m sowing,” Biggs said. “I feel very accomplished where I’m at right now. I hope to continue at King.”
The Cherokee senior has come a long way in a short time performing the throwing events in track and field.
“I started in September of my sixth-grade year,” Biggs said. “I played travel softball for four years and the team fell through. The coach’s wife was injured and so he couldn’t continue and the team kind of fell apart. My dad was like, ‘You should try this, see if you like it.’ I tried it and I fell in love with it.”
Ballou Barrett, whose throwing coaching techniques helped make all-staters of former Cherokee standouts Evan McCracken, Courtney Brooks and Savannah Marlow and send the three to college along with Ethan Collins, began working with Biggs.
“She came along when Evan and Savannah and Courtney and Ethan were on their way out,” Barrett said. “She was kind of the baby. It’s been interesting over the past couple years with them coming home from school. Every time they come home, what are they going to do? They’re going to help Katie.”
Barrett said Biggs has not only gained knowledge from the former Cherokee athletes, but from their respective college coaches through them, as well.
“So, we’ve had a whole lot of help from a whole lot of different areas,” Barrett said. “As those original four kids have improved, and have matured, they’ve helped her a lot, so they’ve helped us learn. I think it’s helped tremendously because it’s giving us more resources as far as all the coaches from those schools have always been real good sounding board for things.”
Sharing their “been there, done that” experiences has aided Biggs’ development, as well, Barrett said.
“Just their perspectives help, too. Because sometimes you just get bogged down,” he said.
“They’re all different. They all have a different thing that they’re good at and they have a different way about them to get there. Katie is probably the most academic of the group. It’s going to be interesting to see what she’s going to do academically,” Barrett said.
After excelling at Rogersville City School, Biggs came to Cherokee where she continued her success. She qualified for the state track and field meet her freshman and sophomore years and made all-state both years, finishing sixth in the discus both times.
“For Katie to make it as a freshman and then to be all-state, and then to have to improve to make it to state her sophomore year when the competition was more difficult and to finish sixth again, was something,” Barrett said.
“She’s had at least seven times she’s won in her throwing events those first two years,” said Chad Laster, Cherokee track coach. “She ranks in the top five all time in five different indoor and outdoor events here at Cherokee High School. She holds both the shot and disc freshman records.
“Her stats are based on two years alone because COVID-19 knocked out her junior year in 2020 and we didn’t get to do what we really wanted to do. Just out of her first two years alone, she was a two-time, all-state discus thrower.”
“It was a punch in the gut,” Biggs said of last year’s track season getting wiped out because of the COVID shutdown. “All your hard work you’ve put in, the hours I put in every day. It was terrible. It was heart-breaking. I know that sounds weird, but those who have worked for it, it’s heart-breaking.
“My senior year, I’m wanting to go all-out, break as many records as I possibly can and do my absolute best since I had a season taken away from me,” Biggs said.
“I hope we can get a full season in this spring and give her one more shot at it and see what she can do with it,” Laster said. “She’s been working real hard in the weight room and working real hard in the class room.”
Biggs’ scholarships to King are athletic and academic, as Katie excels with the books as well as the weights.
“Katie’s been, yearly, on top of her game as a student-athlete,” Laster said. “She’s a 4.0 student, first and foremost. I think if you look at a weighted average, counting all of her advanced courses and college courses she’s taking, she’s about a 4.5 on the weighted average. So, she’s exceptional in the classroom.”
A life or death experience through which her grandfather, James Biggs, prevailed served as inspiration for Katie’s career path.
“I’m wanting to do cardiovascular perfusion,” she said. “It’s where you run the cardio bypass machine during open-heart surgery. My grandfather wouldn’t be alive without that person. He had a very complicated surgery done in San Diego. There’s like five places in the world they do it. He was one of the first they did it on and he survived. If it weren’t for a perfusionist, he wouldn’t be on this planet anymore.”
King University is the first step toward that.
“I’m a Christian and I like the Christian environment,” Biggs said. “I love the coaching staff. They care. They truly, genuinely care about you. They want you to succeed past track, past college. They want you to succeed in life and as a Christian. And I love the school. I’m wanting to major in biology and they have a fantastic biology program. I couldn’t have asked for a better place to go.”
Biggs, who throws “hammer, weight and disc. I don’t really like shot put that much,” said she’ll do whatever to help the King track team.
“Pretty much everything that they think I can score points in,” she said. “They’re thinking my first year as a freshman I’m going to score points. I want them to put me anywhere they think I can score points, even if that is shot put, even though I don’t like it. I think it’s because I don’t throw it very well. I think everyone has an event they’re not really fond of and I guess shot put is mine. But I’ll do it to score points.”
“King is going to be a good fit for her,” Laster said. “The coaches up there are great. They know what it takes to be successful. She’s going to be getting used to those early a.m. workouts and going to class, going to practice and doing her homework. Somewhere in between she’s going to try to eat and sleep and all that. It’s going to be a challenge for her, but I think she’s up for it.”
While her high school career was severely interrupted last spring with COVID, Biggs has maintained competition. She works out twice a week year-round and is always on the lookout for an indoor or outdoor meet in which to compete.
“I throw at least two times a week all the time, at least since sixth grade,” Biggs said. “Anywhere I can get in, I go. Any opportunity I have to get a mark and better myself, I take it.”
“In 2019, we went down to a huge invitational in Myrtle Beach that had over 1,000 kids from states all across America,” Laster said. “It was a premier meet in the country that a lot of people come to and she won the hammer throw there with her best throw she’d ever thrown. That was a great meet for her.”
Laster also put in perspective the two state meets in which Biggs medaled.
“The competition she has seen at those two state championships, what a lot of people don’t realize is she finished sixth place in both of those meets, but the people she’s had to compete against have gone on to other universities, as well, such as University of Tennessee, Kansas State, Louisville, Western Kentucky, Tennessee Tech and so on,” Laster said.
“That gives you an idea of how competitive our league is in track and field. When she goes there to compete in the state championship, she’s not just competing against just anybody. She’s competing against the best of the best. And she ranks up there with the best of the best. That tells you where she stands on that,” Laster said.
In high school competition, Biggs has only been able to throw the discus and shot put. In actuality, she prefers the hammer and weight.
“Hammer is fun to throw,” Biggs said. “It’s fun to watch something go far.”
“Her event is the hammer,” Barrett said. “She’s ranked higher nationally with that than with the disc. The hammer and the weight is her thing. That’s the primary reason for people to be after her, I think, not that her discus isn’t good. Her hammer is that much better. She was top 30 in the country last summer.”
While Barrett plays down his impact on Biggs’ success, Katie doesn’t.
“Ballou Barrett is the reason I’m here,” Katie said at Wednesday’s scholarship signing. “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for him. He’s like my uncle. I don’t view him as a coach. He’s like an uncle to me. I love him like family. He’s a fantastic coach, but he’s family. I don’t consider him just to be a coach. He’s the reason I’m here today. I’m thankful for that.”
Biggs quickly credited all her coaches.
“All the coaches – even throughout middle school – Coach (Larry) Pearce, Coach (Dennis) Renner, Coach (Forrest) Gladson, Tara Harrell, Chad (Laster) and Aaron (Kenner). They’ve always made sure I went to the good meets where I could compete and score points, and represent Cherokee the best I can,” she said.
“And Andrew Morgan. He’s always made sure I had the ability to go to these meets and find a way for me to get to these meets and compete,” Biggs said of Cherokee’s athletic director.
Biggs was asked what she was looking forward to most.
“I’m looking forward to getting a college education in something I love, biology,” she said. “I love anatomy, biology, learning about it and I’m excited to be able to compete at the collegiate level.”
“We’re proud of her,” Laster said. “We wish her the best.”
That’s most likely what King will be getting.