KINGSPORT — Three local teams saw their basketball seasons come to an end on Saturday.
The boys’ and girls’ teams from Surgoinsville Middle School and the boys’ team from Rogersville City School were eliminated in the first round of the TMSAA Class A Section 1 tournaments on Saturday at John Sevier Middle School.
GIRLS
Hunter 33, Surgoinsville 11
KINGSPORT — The Hunter Lady Tigers held Surgoinsville to a single field goal in the opening quarter and shut them out in the final period to roll to a 33-11 win in the opening game of the TMSAA Class A Section 1 Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday.
Hunter, located in Carter County, advanced to face Area 2’s top-seeded Boones Creek in Monday’s 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal. Claryssa Taylor led Hunter with 11 points.
Elisabeth Byington led the Lady Eagles with 6 points. Emery Pavlock and Sawyer Clonce had 2 points each, and Erica Bellamy scored 1.
BOYS
Lamar 35, Surgoinsville 29
KINGSPORT — The Lamar Cherokees got a double-barreled effort from Kaden Haynes and Gabe Story to defeat Surgoinsville 35-29 in the TMSAA Class A Section 1 Boys Basketball Tournament Saturday afternoon.
Haynes and Story hit five of their team’s six 3-pointers in the opening half as the Cherokees jumped out to a 21-11 lead at the intermission. Surgoinsville managed only four points — a 3-pointer by Bryson Russell and a free throw by Garron Barnett — in the second quarter.
The Eagles, trailing 32-17 after three, turned it on in the final quarter, but the outcome had already been decided. Jaxon White led Surgoinsville with 8 points. Barnett finished with 7, while Kris Bennett added 6, Russell 5 and Braelynn Bradley 3 for the Eagles.
Lamar advanced to the quarterfinals to face Area 1’s top-seeded University School on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Cloudland 33, RCS 14
KINGSPORT — Cloudland jumped out to an early lead and pounded the boards to beat Rogersville City School 33-14 in the opening game of the TMSAA Class A Section 1 Boys Basketball Tournament Saturday morning.
Cole Allen gave RCS its one and only lead of the game with a 3-pointer early in the first quarter. Allen finished with 10 points to lead RCS. Landree Helton and Jayden Weston added 2 points each for the Warriors, who had two players foul out in the game.
Uriah Jarrett led Cloudland with 10 points. The Highlanders, the No. 3 seed from Area 1, advanced to Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal where they will face Jonesborough, Area 2’s top seed.