ROGERSVILLE – Rogersville City School scored eight runs in the first inning and cruised to a 12-1 win over Rogersville Middle School Thursday at RMS.
Kaylie Russell started things off with a lead-off walk to start the game. Ashiyah Frazier followed with an infield single. After Shelby Helton lined out, Nicole Bradley was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
After Hadley Foster struck out, Kaydence Hensley was hit by a pitch to drive in Russell. Campbell Owen then singled to center to plate two more runs for a 3-0 RCS lead.
A wild pitch moved runners to second and third for Harley Fields, who then singled to left to score both runners to make it 5-0.
Walks to Faith Linkous and Russell loaded the bases. Frazier and Helton were then plunked with pitches to push two more runs across for a 7-0 lead. Bradley drew another walk to score one more to make it 8-0 before the side was finally retired.
Rogersville Middle School picked up a run in the bottom half of the inning. After the first two batters were retired, Carley Greene reached on an error, then scored on another one to make it 8-1.
City School went right back to work in the second. Hensley drew a leadoff walk and went to second on a ground-out. Fields then reached on a throwing error on the pitcher, which allowed Hensley to score to make it 9-1.
Fields, who went to second on a passed ball, came home on a ground-out to increase the RCS lead to 10-1.
RCS added two more runs in the third on bases-loaded walks to Owen and Fields.