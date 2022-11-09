HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Volunteer junior Jacie Begley is an All-State cross country performer.
Competing in the TSSAA State Class A-AA Cross Country Championship Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Begley burned through the 5K course in 20:08.23 to finish ninth, just behind Anderson County’s Kaitlyn Fisher (20:08.19).
Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington won the race in 19:08.35.
“I thought she ran real well,” said Volunteer cross country coach Jim Ailshie. “Last year, she finished 27th and she improved to finish in ninth place, just missed out eighth place by less than a tenth of a second. But she finished in the top ten in a state championship, and to improve from 27th to ninth place, I thought she had a great day.”
By finishing among the top 15, Begley earned All-State honors.
“She was able to be recognized on the podium at the end of the meet by her peers at the awards ceremony,” Ailshie said. “Overall, it was a really great season. She was all-conference, all-region and all-state.”
“I’m very happy about that,” Begley said. “It definitely feels amazing because I remember last year, I was wanting to get top 25 because this was just the beginning. I ran back in middle school, but I never actually experienced the high school level. But now, since I knew how it felt like, I knew how to get out fast and what to expect from everybody.”
Nearly two weeks after encountering frigid temperatures in the Tri-Cities area, runners were impacted by hot, sunny conditions in Hendersonville. Less than a third of the way through, most runners were already noticeably perspiring.
“I was already in the top 15 by the 800 to mile,” Begley said. “The only problem was for me this time was the heat. It was really hot. We’re used to cooler weather. But it was definitely much hotter and there wasn’t much shade. But overall, I stayed strong initially and told myself, ‘You’re going to keep going and get top 15.’”
The finish line of the Sanders Ferry Park course is at the end of a steady incline.
“It’s definitely not as bad as Daniel Boone,” Begley said. “This one is more of a gradual uphill, but it wasn’t as steep. Daniel Boone has a straight-up hill that is definitely a lot harder.”
Begley passed a cluster of runners in that 20-yard stretch.
“I knew there were two in front of me and that was where the top 10 spot was,” Begley said. “I’m not really sure if I passed the third person, because we were both neck to neck. I always kick. But I knew I had to kick even harder to be able to get in that top 10 spot.”
She did, as well as all of her goals for the 2022 cross country season.
“I definitely succeeded this season,” she said. “I got the (Volunteer) high school 5K record, I finished top 15 I wanted to get this year, and I broke 20 (minutes at Fender Farm). Those were basically my top three goals and I got all three.”
“It kind of sets her up really to have a good track season later on in the spring,” Ailshie said. “She’s truly an 800-meter runner. Really, the longer distance events, even though she excels, are not her particular specific events. It’s more the 800, where she can utilize her leg speed. Cross country can provide that added endurance that she’ll need later on.”
Begley’s talent and work ethic is pointing toward a running career beyond her senior year at Volunteer next year.
“She’s getting recruited by quite a few schools even though it’s just her junior year,” Ailshie said. “She’s talked to quite a few already. I think they all recognize her strengths being more a mid-distance runner, rather than long distance. For her to excel the way she did was truly exceptional. She just continues to improve season by season and year by year. I’m anxious to see how she’ll run this upcoming spring.”
With a pleasant attitude to match her talent level, Begley is a coach’s dream.
“She’s very coachable and her parents are highly supportive,” Ailshie said. “That’s everything a coach could want regarding an athlete buying into your training program. It really is the result and the results speak for themselves year after year and season after season. It’s all about progression.
“That’s what these colleges look at, those progression charts that tn.milesplit provides. They want to see if the athlete is still improving and how much training are they doing. We don’t run probably nearly as much as others, but as long as they show improvement, then I feel like putting in added mileage will come at a later time, not when you’re 15, 16 years old,” Ailshie said.
Begley is ready for the added mileage, and next year’s state cross country meet.
“Next time, I want to get at least top eight to top five, because I know there’s going to be some seniors going and we’re going to definitely increase the training and twice a day workouts,” Begley said. “I think that will definitely help me get stronger and at least break 19 next year, too.”
