ELIZABETHTON – Volunteer finished second in a three-school high school golf tournament swept by the home-standing Cyclones Monday at Elizabethton Golf Club.
On the boys side, Elizabethton scored a 151 for first place, led by medalist Carson Peters’ 33. Volunteer was second with 162 and West Ridge was third with 174.
‘Betsy also got a 36 from Caleb Tipton and 41s from Jacob Williams and Alex Gouge.
Jon Wes Lovelace led the Falcons with a 36. Briar Davis shot a 40 for Volunteer, which also got a 41 from Tucker McLain and 45s from Gabe Good and Austin Williams. Noah Gillespie shot a 48 on the day.
Caleb Royston led West Ridge with 39. Grayson Manis added 44 for the Wolves, who also got a 45 from Parker Leming and 46 from Tanner Stapleton.
For the girls, West Ridge got a 41 from Kirstyn Moore and 43 from Arabella Laughlin for a team score of 84 for first place. Yssabel Thompson shot 57.
The Lady Falcons were second with 89, led by medalist Hannah Stewart, with a girls round-low of 39. Lillie Redwine shot 50 as Volunteer’s other scorer. Julie Mowell fired a 53 for Volunteer.
Both of Elizabethton’s players shot in the 40s; Hannah McDonnell had 44 and Gabby Miller for ‘Betsy’s 93 team score.