CHURCH HILL – The short men’s high school volleyball season makes a stop in Church Hill tomorrow and Rogersville Monday.
Volunteer’s turn to host is tomorrow, Thursday, April 22. The Falcons will battle Cherokee at 4:30 p.m. Then at 5:30 p.m., the Chiefs will take on Dobyns-Bennett. D-B will then play Volunteer at 6:30 p.m. in the nightcap.
A date at Cherokee was added to the schedule for Monday, April 26. The Chiefs will host Volunteer and Science Hill beginning at 4:30 p.m. Each school will play each other once.
The three-week season comes to an end with the Big 7 District Tournament next Thursday, April 29. It will be held at Science Hill beginning at 5 p.m.
First-round matches commence at 5 p.m. The 2-seed and 7-seed will play on Court 1; the 3-seed and 6-seed battle on Court 2; and the 4- and 5-seeds will play on Court 3.
The semifinals will be played at 6 p.m. The 1-seed, which gets a first-round bye, will take on the winner of the 4/5 tilt on Court 1. The winners of 2/7 and 3/6 will meet on Court 2.
The finals will then be held at 7 p.m. on Court 1 between the winners of the semifinals.