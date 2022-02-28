FRANKLIN – Another year at the TSSAA Division 1 State Wrestling Championships, another step forward for Volunteer wrestler Evan Glass, who won two matches this weekend and was one match away from placing in a tough field.
The 113-pound junior, competing in his third straight state championship tournament, won two matches and lost two over two days of wrestling on Thursday and Friday, which was held back in familiar territory at the Williamson County Ag Expo after being held last year at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
“He wrestled good,” said Volunteer wrestling coach Cameron Hill. “We’re all very proud of how he did. He had a tough bracket. I think 113 was one of the toughest brackets there was.”
In the Championship Round 1 on Thursday afternoon, Glass opened against White House Heritage’s Brody Parnell. Glass dominated the match, winning by 10-4 decision.
Thursday evening in the 113-pound quarterfinal, Glass had his hands full with Hillwood’s Lucas Martin, who got the better of Glass in a 10-2 major decision victory.
That sent him into a Consolation Round 2 bout Friday against Tylan Moschkau of East Ridge. Glass won by fall at the 2:48 mark, sending him to Consolation Round 3, where he battled a familiar opponent: Leandre Dabney, Jr. of Greeneville, the Sectional Runner-up.
“He wrestled a consolation match that afternoon and after that he wrestled Dabney to see if he was going to place or not,” Hill said. “He wrestled good against him at state, as well. Dabney is just a good wrestler. He came out there and performed like he needed to place.”
Hill said Glass is pleased with his incremental improvement in the state competition.
“He was happy with the outcome,” Hill said. “Each year, he’s made it a little further in the tournament. The first year, I don’t think he even won a match. I think he went 0-2. And then last year, I think he won one. Then, this year he was a round away from placing. So, next year should be the year for him.”
Hill is hoping Glass be accompanied by some teammates next year. The program was down in numbers this season but exasperated even more by some health issues that kept a couple more wrestlers from possibly qualifying for state.
“Our middle school program is growing,” Hill said. “Eventually, we’ll start seeing more numbers at the high school once middle school starts feeding into us. But I think the plan right now is to focus on a youth program. That way the youth can feed into the middle school program and the middle school can feed into the high school.”
Hill would like to see the numbers return to the level they were when he competed for the Falcons for the late Scott Solomon from 2014-2017.
“I think the largest it has been was when I was in high school and we were almost a full squad missing maybe a couple of weight classes,” Hill said. “But it’s died down since. I think now is a good time. Middle school should be feeding in. We should have about 10 kids next year, so we should be growing.”
Here are Evan Glass’s results at the state TSSAA Division 1 Class A State Wrestling Championships Feb. 24-25:
- Champ. Round 1 — Evan Glass (Volunteer) 18-10 won by decision over Brody Parnell (White House Heritage) 16-8 (Dec 10-4)
- Quarterfinal — Lucas Martin (Hillwood) 25-3 won by major decision over Evan Glass (Volunteer) 18-10 (MD 10-2)
- Cons. Round 2 — Evan Glass (Volunteer) 18-10 won by fall over Tylan Moschkau (East Ridge) 28-10 (Fall 2:48)
- Cons. Round 3 — Leandre Dabney jr (Greeneville) 16-6 won by major decision over Evan Glass (Volunteer) 18-10 (MD 12-0)