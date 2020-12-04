EIDSON – The Clinch Wildcats picked up another victory Monday, 53-42 over visiting Guardian.
Sophomore Joe Lyons had another strong game with 20 points while senior teammate Cameron Bradley scored four points and yanked down 19 rebounds.
The Wildcats jumped out to a good start, taking a 15-3 lead in the first quarter.
However, Guardian responded in the second, holding the Wildcats to five points while climbing back into the game to trail by just 20-17 at halftime.
“Guardian was a very big, athletic team,” said Clinch coach Josh Bowlin. “We won the game by boxing out and out rebounding a much larger team.”
Led by Bradley’s 19 boards, the ‘Cats increased their defensive intensity in the third quarter and got out on the break for transition baskets.
“We played great defense and scored some easy transition points in the second half,” Bowlin said. “Third quarter was the difference-maker. We played great man defense and got some steals.”
Clinch outscored Guardian in the third, 19-12, to build a 39-29 cushion headed into the fourth.
The Wildcats held Guardian at bay down the stretch and salted it away at the free throw line, led by Seth Lawson’s 8 for 10 from the stripe.
Lawson finished with 14 for Clinch, which also got 10 points from senior guard Dalton Seals.
“We had good minutes from my bench from Rayce Johnson and Hunter Smith, both sophomores,” added Bowlin
Guardian was led by Elijah Younce with nine points and Samuel Bennett with seven.