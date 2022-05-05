CHURCH HILL – Alex Green scattered seven hits over seven innings and struck out five as Unicoi County shut out Volunteer, 6-0, Monday at Volunteer.
The Blue Devils scored two runs in the first inning on back-to-back doubles by Brayden Hendrickson and Chris Chavez and a sacrifice fly by Nicky Satterly.
The game remained 2-0 until the fifth inning when Chavez drove in Hendrickson on a ground-out to increase the Blue Devils’ lead to 3-0.
Unicoi made it 4-0 in the sixth on a single and two errors. Hendrickson, who led the Devils with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, then doubled home two more for the 6-0 lead.
Cason Christian went 2-for-3 to lead Volunteer.