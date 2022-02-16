CHURCH HILL – District basketball tournaments tip off this week with the area’s best shot for a trip to Murfreesboro this season getting a home court and a top seed.
Mike Poe’s Volunteer Falcons (20-10) captured the inaugural season of the Upper Lakes Conference with a 6-2 district record, earning a top seed in the District 1-3A tournament, which Volunteer happens to be hosting this year.
The District 1-3A tournament tips off Friday, with quarterfinals Saturday, semifinals Monday and finals Tuesday. They’ve already clinched a berth in the regions.
“I’d love to make a run at the state championship, just go as far as we can and play as hard as we can for the rest of the year,” said senior Garrison Barrett. “We don’t have much longer, so we might as well make the most of it.”
“Our goal is to make it to Murfreesboro, which I believe we can,” said senior Heath Miller. “We’ve just got to take care of what we can. I think we’ll be able to make it.”
The Falcons got a taste of the postseason last year. Prior to TSSAA’s reclassification, the Falcons were still competing in the Big 7 Conference. They beat Tennessee High in the district, then lost to Dobyns-Bennett and on a last-second three-pointer to Daniel Boone, but still qualified for the region.
It was the region contest at Jefferson County that set the stage for this season’s determined run. The Falcons played the Patriots basket for basket in that game except for one third-quarter drought that proved to be the difference in the game, a 73-64 Patriots victory that taught the Falcons they could run with the big boys.
“I think we’ve gotten better at learning how to handle adversity,” Barrett said. “I think the experience of being there is going to help us a lot once we get there, just knowing what to expect and what we’re going to do when we get there. Hopefully we don’t have that drought. We need to do a better job of cutting that out and making baskets when we’re struggling.”
While the Falcons already have a berth in the region, they’d love to precede that with a district championship to earn a home game in that region. Miller believes lessons from last year will help when the going gets rough.
“Whenever we used to make mistakes, we wouldn’t really change anything,” Miller said. “Now, we slow it down and fix it. We don’t speed the game up and keep making mistakes. Our experience has definitely really helped us. I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better as the year has gone on. So, I think that will continue.”
Tyrone “Mugs” Smith’s Volunteer Lady Falcons (17-13, 4-4) enter the District 1-3A tournament as the three seed and winners of their last three of four games.
“I don’t care if it’s a half-point, a little point, a percentage of a point, right now a win is all that matters,” Smith said. “That’s the mindset. It’s tournament time.”
The District 2-3A Tournament gets underway Thursday. Hosted by Greeneville, it concludes Tuesday, as well.
The Cherokee Lady Chiefs (11-18, 1-7) and Claiborne County Lady Bulldogs (8-16, 1-7) will be underdogs in the girls’ tournament, recording conference wins against only each other during the regular season.
The Lady Chiefs were competitive against Claiborne and several non-conference foes this season, but the top three seeds in the tournament are area powerhouses: Grainger (24-4, 6-0), Cocke County (22-4, 5-2) and Greeneville (22-7, 5-2) who had their way with several teams this year, not just Cherokee.
It’s been a long, nightmarish season for the boys’ team. Cherokee (0-26, 0-8) did not register a victory during the regular season in or out of conference entering Tuesday night’s finale against Morristown West. An upset in the tournament would be a nice time to get one.