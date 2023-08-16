The 2023 Volunteer Falcons include (first row, from left) 0-Keelin Releford, 1-Camden Woodby, 2-Grayden Dennis, 3-Aden Parson, 4-Isaiah Livesay, 5-Caden Lafollette, 6-Austin Glass, 7-John Ross, 8-Jameson Mowell, 9-CJ Fraysier, 10-Aiden Anderson, 11-Grant Winegar, 12-Brandon Begley, 13-Nathan Simpson, 15-Gunner Ferguson; (second row, from left) 16-Brodie Patterson, 17-Furian Buzzo, 18-Owen Fleenor, 19-Brock Mowell, 20-Alex Polk, 21-Cooper Fraysier, 23-Christian Bailey, 24-Kaiden Barker, 25-Jackson McLain, 27-Robert Navarro, 30-Camdyn Qualls, 34-Eric Davis, 35-Gavin Roop, 37-Jaxon Arnold, (third row, from left) 40-Christian Bullock, 42-Alec Pennington, 48-Colton Wolfe, 50-Christian Buchanan, 51-Spencer Crigger, 52-Landon Garrett, 53-Aiden Carpenter, 55-Sebastian Memis, 56-Austin Brogan, 57-Brayden Cheek, 58-Nick Buzzo, 59-Isaiah Peters, 60-Jacoby Hyatt, 61-Parker Salyer, 63-Lewis Weston, (fourth row, from left) 64-Elijah Housewright, 65-Blaine Griffith, 66-Morgan Smith, 68-Aiden Myers, 69-Julian Sellers, 70-Gage Crawford, 74-Austin Queen, 75-Wyatt Lawson, 77-Jaylynn Livesay, 78-Gavin Stout, 79-Zeke Brooks, 81-Evan Wilder; and (back row, far right) 33-Isaiah Ward. Not pictured: 26-Alex Collins, 32-Sawyer Jenkins, 38-Shannon Trivett, 44-Hayden Jones, 45-Shannon Trivett, 52-Landon Garrett, 54-Gage Watson, 62-Triston Neal and 84-Dakota Ragle. Coaches include head coach Jesse McMillan (center) and assistants (from left) Sam Barton, Josh Castle, Mike Castle, Jeremy Sommers, Josh Edens, Josh Kincannon and (not pictured) Wes Bowery. The 2023 cheerleaders include (left side, from top) Zeeva Darnell, Carlie Justice, Audrey Henley, Brooklyn Brogan, (front row, from left) Loralai Pendleton, Anna Allen, Alyssa Bledsoe, Emma Clark, Hannah Kramer, Kadey Brown, Carolina Smith, (right side, from bottom) Lucy Ferguson, Piper Johnson, Hailey Christian and Breanna Johnson.
Volunteer’s seniors include 50-Christian Buchanan, 56-Austin Brogan, 66-Morgan Smith, 59-Isaiah Peters, 10-Aiden Anderson, 4-Isaiah Livesay, 7-John Ross, 11-Grant Winegar, 9-CJ Fraysier and 15-Gunner Ferguson.
QUICK FACTS
