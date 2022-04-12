BRISTOL – The King University acrobatics & tumbling team competed in the Conference Carolinas Event Finals on Sunday morning. The Tornado competed in five events, finishing runner-up in two events.
In the synchronized pyramid the Tornado team of 2019 Volunteer graduate Katie Christian, Lindsay Bowles, Alana Machac, Kenly Karlon, Camiel Oliver, Claire Guittard, Liz Medved, Nichole Hansen, Hannah O’Dea and Madeline Robison finished second with a score of 9.450 out of 10.00.
King scored 8.675 out of 9.400 in the open toss as the group of Alexa Mathews, Robison, Bowles, Medved, Guittard finished second.
The King group of O’Dea, Guittard, Alyssa Talabac and Mathews scored 9.625 out of 10.00 in the five-element acro to finish third.
The Tornado finished third as the synchronized toss group of O’Dea, Alexis Marquith, Oliver, Karlon, Talabac, Mathews, Robison, Bowles, Medved and Guittard scored of 7.325 out of 9.400.
Guittard scored 8.575 in the six-element tumbling, finishing third.