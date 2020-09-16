CHURCH HILL – A brand new artificial turf field at Volunteer will be the setting Friday night when the Falcons host Cherokee in the 41st Annual Hawkins County Super Bowl.
It will mark the first home game of the year for the Falcons, who picked up their initial victory of the season in three road games Friday, a 55-13 laugher at Sullivan East.
Senior running back Cameron Johnson ran for a career-high 260 yards and four touchdowns while junior quarterback Garrison Barrett completed 10-of-12 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons’ romp in Bluff City.
“It’s a great way to get your first win,” said first-year Falcons coach Jesse McMillan.
Cherokee, meanwhile, lost 35-0 at Morristown West Friday, the Chiefs’ third-straight shutout loss after a season-opening, 48-0 win at Union County.
“We’ve got to keep working, keep our heads up and go on to the next one,” said Cherokee coach Jason Lawson, who is also in his first year as head coach, but knows full well the intensity of the Cherokee/Volunteer rivalry.
“It’s always a big game,” Lawson said. “We’ve got to be on our ‘A’ game. We’ve got to get some things fixed and straightened out before we head up the road. We’ve got to make sure we’re playing the best that we can play, make sure our execution is flawless and see if we can’t get things turned around.”
Volunteer would love to turn things around in the rivalry. Cherokee holds a 12-game winning streak in the series, dating back to 2008. The Falcons last beat the Chiefs in 2007 (19-15).
The Chiefs hold a 31-9 all-time advantage in the series after winning last year’s match-up, 49-6. In that game, Cherokee’s Trent Price rushed 11 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns.
Hawkins County Super Bowl Series History
2019 Cherokee 49 Volunteer 6
2018 Cherokee 48 Volunteer 27
2017 Cherokee 48 Volunteer 7
2016 Cherokee 45 Volunteer 7
2015 Cherokee 21 Volunteer 0
2014 Cherokee 26 Volunteer 15
2013 Cherokee 47 Volunteer 20
2012 Cherokee 42 Volunteer 7
2011 Cherokee 49 Volunteer 18
2010 Cherokee 40 Volunteer 26
2009 Cherokee 29 Volunteer 16
2008 Cherokee 40 Volunteer 20
2007 Volunteer 19 Cherokee 15
2006 Volunteer 22 Cherokee 0
2005 Cherokee 46 Volunteer 20
2004 Cherokee 38 Volunteer 6
2003 Cherokee 34 Volunteer 14
2002 Volunteer 28 Cherokee 13
2001 Cherokee 33 Volunteer 13
2000 Volunteer 27 Cherokee 12
1999 Cherokee 35 Volunteer 7
1998 Cherokee 12 Volunteer 9
1997 Cherokee 21 Volunteer 20
1996 Cherokee 41 Volunteer 7
1995 Cherokee 48 Volunteer 13
1994 Cherokee 47 Volunteer 6
1993 Cherokee 26 Volunteer 13
1992 Cherokee 35 Volunteer 13
1991 Volunteer 18 Cherokee 13
1990 Cherokee 42 Volunteer 20
1989 Cherokee 25 Volunteer 6
1988 Cherokee 10 Volunteer 6
1987 Cherokee 14 Volunteer 7
1986 Cherokee 21 Volunteer 7
1985 Volunteer 14 Cherokee 6
1984 Cherokee 34 Volunteer 0
1983 Cherokee 25 Volunteer 0
1982 Volunteer 33 Cherokee 20
1981 Volunteer 6 Cherokee 0
1980 Volunteer 14 Cherokee 0