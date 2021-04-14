CHURCH HILL — Volunteer recorded one of the biggest wins in the school’s boys soccer history Monday, coming from behind to defeat Sullivan South for the first time ever, 4-3. Down 2-0 with the game winding down, Dawson Dykes scored two goals to send it to overtime.
Dykes score first in overtime to make it 3-2.
The Rebels answered quickly to tie it back at 3-3.
With three and a half minutes in the second 10-minute overtime period, Dykes booted his fourth goal for the game-winner.
“Jackson Moncier and Aiden Owens came in to play defensive mids in the second half and changed the game,” said Volunteer coach Jeff Lukens. “Great overall team effort.”